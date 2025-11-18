On Nov. 4, 2025, students and teachers representing the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE-CWA) hosted an informational picket at the Belltower to address concerns of alleged retaliation against campus staff therapist Heather Johnson.

After having worked as a therapist for the school’s counseling and psychological services (CAPS) program for seven years, Johnson was placed on administrative leave in September by the CAPS leadership team members, Senior Director of Well-Being and Safety Mental Health Initiatives Elizabeth Mondragon and Senior Director of Financial and Business Operations Jackie Rodriguez. According to Johnson, this decision was due to an allegation about an unspecified grant she had received.

Although Johnson has reported that the allegations have since been cleared, she remains on administrative leave.

Along with being placed on leave, Mondragon and Rodriguez filed against Johnson’s license, an action which Johnson and UPTE-CWA are currently pursuing a cease and desist order against.

Johnson elaborated on how the ongoing restrictions have affected her and her patients, describing the situation as “incredibly professional” and noting that she was “not entirely sure why [CAPS leadership filed against her license].” She shared that overall, “it’s had a huge impact on my life — my personal life — as well as my patients.”

Although the official reasoning for Johnson’s administrative leave was due to her receipt of a grant, Johnson and UPTE-CWA allege that the action was made covertly, prompted by her union affiliation and activity.

As a two-year member of UPTE-CWA, Johnson described her involvement as active, detailing how she “led (her) team at the counseling center to participate in those strikes. I’ve also led my team to be really involved with trying to change department standards and expectations.”

Johnson explicitly stated that her administrative leave leaves CAPS with only eight and a half therapists. UPTE-CWA’s website states that the ratio of available therapists to students has led to delayed care for students who require mental health services.

UPTE-CWA has also been pushing to create healthcare caps for employees in response to increasing healthcare premiums.

The union’s contract with the school’s healthcare and technical team has expired since Sep. 30, 2024, and union members have hosted three strikes since February of this year. They reportedly plan to continue these efforts.

Overall, Johnson described relations between UPTE-CWA and the school as “consistently a bit of a challenge … just because the UC doesn’t necessarily want to pivot on bargaining.”

Currently, the school and UPTE-CWA are in active bargaining.

When asked to comment on the situation, Rodriguez declined, citing UC privacy policies that prohibit discussion of UC personnel matters.

UPTE-CWA and Johnson are now seeking to have her reinstated and have the school issue a public apology to her and her patients. Johnson stated, “We would really appreciate union members to be respected and allowed to engage in their concerted activity.”