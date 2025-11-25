My screen time totaled over 12 hours a day before I went to college. I was the definition of a person being “chronically online.” It all started when I created my first social media account at 14-years old. At the beginning, I was not as addicted, but it eventually got to the point where I would feel embarrassed about my phone screen time because I knew I could be more productive.

In June 2025, I decided to delete both my TikTok and Instagram accounts for three months until I started college. When I first deleted these platforms, I struggled hard not to download them back. I remember self-consciously trying to find the apps on my phone, then remembering I deleted them and not knowing what to do with myself. I was essentially experiencing “withdrawals” from these platforms. Although this was a difficult challenge at first, I was able to push through, which benefited me in ways I never could have imagined.

Research shows that other people should consider taking the time to step back from social media and being online because it is better for your mental health, allows you to pick up new hobbies and spend more quality time with family and friends.

The first reason people should take a step back from social media is because it has a lot of mental health benefits. According to a study on social media’s impact on teenage mental health, “Social media can negatively impact our overall wellbeing by fueling anxiety, depression, loneliness and fear of missing out (FOMO).”

When scrolling on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, I would compare myself all the time. I would see people traveling the world or achieving impressive milestones. Seeing this constantly on my feed often left me feeling behind. I found myself asking, “Am I doing enough with my life? Do I have a boring life? Could I be doing more?”

All of these questions and anxious thoughts would always wrap around my head like clockwork. When I deleted these apps for the summer, I felt a lot better because I did not need to compare myself to other people.

Additionally, people should take time off social media and be online because it opens the door to trying new hobbies. After I deleted social media, I spent time journaling my thoughts and experiences throughout the summer before college. I developed a healthier addiction compared to doomscrolling.

When I journal, it makes me feel better mentally, which has been proven in studies that show journaling can lead to better mental health. Journaling thoughts, even the bad ones, has made me more in touch with my emotions rather than being more focused on being online.

Another hobby I developed after leaving social media is exploring nature. Over the summer, I took the time to explore more local parks and my neighborhood, which consists of lots of grass, palm trees and feels like a safe space. The parks I would go to often felt like a nice break from being inside and it reconnected me with nature.

Sometimes the phrase “touch grass” is true. When I would explore my neighborhood or parks, I felt more appreciative of the world we live in, instead of being sucked online looking at other people’s accounts. Simply going outside more often has led me to feel better and more productive.

Removing social media can also give you more time to spend with the ones you love. When we give most of our time to social media, we miss out on the quality time we could be spending with friends and family. We spend hours on our phones daily when we could be watching a show with our family in the living room or going on a hike with our friends.

During the summer before my friends moved away for college, I made the effort to spend time with them as much as I could. Being with them made me feel like I was more grounded than I used to be. In the past, I would find myself really conflicted about whether or not to post a hangout with friends on social media.

But instead, I focused on making connections and my goodbyes before we all went our separate ways. Spending time with my family and reconnecting with old members was also a highlight of my summer. This quality time with friends and family is what made my entire summer one of the best times of my life.

Overall, when you delete social media and take a step back from being online, it can have many benefits. Developing more hobbies and not being trapped in today’s online world can help you learn so much more about yourself and appreciate life more.