The University of California, Riverside (UCR) is home to hundreds of clubs and organizations from the scientific, to creative, to the professional and even spiritual. Hooks for Hope, UCR’s very own crochet club, blends creativity with craft as it welcomes one and all to their events, using their talents to give back to the community.

The club opens their events to anyone interested in learning how to crochet, be it students, teachers and staff. With board members and skilled crocheters teaching learners the basics of crochet, Hooks for Hope is a safe space for anyone to learn how to weave their own creations.

Hooks for Hope first found its beginnings at UCR in 2021. The club thrived, but when most board members graduated in 2023, the club was left with a single member of the old guard to hold onto the expectations and values of those who came before. Jasikrat Grewal, fourth year philosophy major, and the current co-president of the club, joined after that last board member decided to hold elections to determine succession, “I decided to apply. So then we all were elected on and we kind of had to start the club up from scratch again.”

Hooks for Hope meets in the Highlander Union Building (HUB) biweekly where they hold events for new and fixed members. Diya Dabio, a fourth year biology student and co-president, explained, “For events, we pick a pattern. So for our event tomorrow, it’s more [of a] Christmas theme and Thanksgiving theme, which is perfect for the holidays.”

Dabio described how club members try to make the atmosphere of the club inviting, “We tend to have food and stuff. We provide all the supplies so people can kind of come in, grab whatever yarn they want, hook(s) and all that, and they just find a seat. We give a presentation about our club for anyone that’s new there, and then we have the patterns. We also have mentors at our events, and us board members, [and] we come around [to] help people who need help.”

This particular club turns their work into donations, which they bring to homeless centers, children’s hospitals and medical centers. Emmanuel Ayala, third year business major and the public relations officer, explained that for this holiday season they will be donating to the Riverside Medical Center Charitable Foundation, and accepting all crocheted donations by December 5th.

Ayala explains, “We do have our donation drives ongoing right now. People can drop [donations] off at the Creat’R Lab in the blue bin(s). We do have a sign in sheet, and depending what you donate, they’ll provide you community service hours.”

Grewal reiterated, “[We] want to give back to our community. Because obviously we love UCR, we love Riverside and the surrounding areas, [and] we always try to hold one donation drive per quarter where we give back to some sort of organization.”

Hooks for Hope’s expert members start by teaching newer crocheters how to hold a hook and yarn comfortably, before moving on to basic stitches and beginner-friendly patterns. Their goal, on top of donating to charities, is to create a safe community for people to learn how to crochet so that they can take their newly acquired skills home.

In regards to their community, Dabio explained, “I think [we’re] very welcoming. I really like our community, because we don’t judge you. If you’re a beginner, we totally get it. We’ve been in your shoes before. We always help each other out, even if someone’s not an actual mentor there, I see them helping other people around them.”

The Hooks for Hope board members explained that the overall crochet community on YouTube and other platforms is very helpful and will help answer people’s questions. The members encouraged people who want to learn how to crochet to be patient and to keep trying. Crochet can be frustrating for some, and so many people give up, but the key to success in crochet is perseverance. Speaking from experience, once you get the basic stitches down, you can experiment with many different patterns.

The club mostly struggles with finding left-handed expert crocheters to teach left-handed newer members how to perform basic stitches. Most board members are right-handed and struggle to replicate the hand motions with their left hand to teach people who are less experienced. However, this minor setback does not prevent the members from trying their best to teach anyone who is interested in learning a new activity.

If you are looking for a new hobby and creative outlet, Hooks for Hope is an amazing club for beginners. Participants can not only find a new hobby but also give back to their community with all kinds of creations. Next time you are looking for a club event to attend, give Hooks for Hope a try!