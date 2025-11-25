Hints:
ACROSS
1. Nepali specialty served best with achar
5. Ganesh’s favorite type of sweet
10. Cook up
14. “Très ____!”
15 It’s the end of __ ___
16. Pro ____
17. Latin prefix meaning tall
18. In the wise words of Skrilla, six-_____
19. Wise __ __ owl
20. Savory Russian pastries
22. Religious offshoot
23. Indiana’s state flower
24. ___ es Salaam, Tanzania
26. Pou ___: “where I may stand” in Greek
27. Popular destination on July 4th
28. March Madness org
32. Badger into buying
34. Like a four year old’s smile
36. On all _____ (crawling, say)
37. Trader Joe’s staple
40. Fourth-down kicks
41. Locating
42. Saturated
44. The last major division in college sports
45. Xiao long ___ (soup dumplings)
48. Big bird
49. ___ Paulo, Brazil
51. Tilt
53. Indian flatbread
55. Potato pasta
59. “I’m ____ you!”
60. Correo _____ (Spanish airmail)
61. Spanish bears
62. Trig. prerequisite
63. Korean glass noodle
dumplings
64. Three squared
65. Passport fig.
66. Take _ ____ breath
67. California’s Mission in Solvang
DOWN
1. Best french football forward
2. Like french fries
3. Subway systems
4. French _____ soup
5. Beat to a pulp
6. 1000 meters
7. “Never Have I Ever” star
8. Thin as _ ____
9. Dorothy’s home
10. Master’s prerequisites for some
11. Larva that attacks Valentine’s Day plants
12. ________ of justice
13. Crab Rangoon’s traditional cousin
21. Summaries
25. Strip, sand and stain
29. Fish-and-chips fish
30. “Three men in ____”
31. Sportscaster Rashad
33. Yearn
34. Ballerina’s skirt
35. City that neighbors Ann Arbor, for short
37. Called upon
38. TV remote feature
39. 52, in roman numerals
40. Polish cheesy potato dumplings
43. Portuguese explorer Vasco
45. Drives home (baseball)
46. San ______: Texas city nickname
47. Redding and Spann
50. Start of the Common Era
52. “Madam Secretary” star
54. Tomb Raider: Puzzle Paradox developer
56. Caen’s river
57. Relinquish
58. ____ d’etat
Answer: