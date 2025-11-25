Hints:

ACROSS

1. Nepali specialty served best with achar

5. Ganesh’s favorite type of sweet

10. Cook up

14. “Très ____!”

15 It’s the end of __ ___

16. Pro ____

17. Latin prefix meaning tall

18. In the wise words of Skrilla, six-_____

19. Wise __ __ owl

20. Savory Russian pastries

22. Religious offshoot

23. Indiana’s state flower

24. ___ es Salaam, Tanzania

26. Pou ___: “where I may stand” in Greek

27. Popular destination on July 4th

28. March Madness org

32. Badger into buying

34. Like a four year old’s smile

36. On all _____ (crawling, say)

37. Trader Joe’s staple

40. Fourth-down kicks

41. Locating

42. Saturated

44. The last major division in college sports

45. Xiao long ___ (soup dumplings)

48. Big bird

49. ___ Paulo, Brazil

51. Tilt

53. Indian flatbread

55. Potato pasta

59. “I’m ____ you!”

60. Correo _____ (Spanish airmail)

61. Spanish bears

62. Trig. prerequisite

63. Korean glass noodle

dumplings

64. Three squared

65. Passport fig.

66. Take _ ____ breath

67. California’s Mission in Solvang

DOWN

1. Best french football forward

2. Like french fries

3. Subway systems

4. French _____ soup

5. Beat to a pulp

6. 1000 meters

7. “Never Have I Ever” star

8. Thin as _ ____

9. Dorothy’s home

10. Master’s prerequisites for some

11. Larva that attacks Valentine’s Day plants

12. ________ of justice

13. Crab Rangoon’s traditional cousin

21. Summaries

25. Strip, sand and stain

29. Fish-and-chips fish

30. “Three men in ____”

31. Sportscaster Rashad

33. Yearn

34. Ballerina’s skirt

35. City that neighbors Ann Arbor, for short

37. Called upon

38. TV remote feature

39. 52, in roman numerals

40. Polish cheesy potato dumplings

43. Portuguese explorer Vasco

45. Drives home (baseball)

46. San ______: Texas city nickname

47. Redding and Spann

50. Start of the Common Era

52. “Madam Secretary” star

54. Tomb Raider: Puzzle Paradox developer

56. Caen’s river

57. Relinquish

58. ____ d’etat

Answer: