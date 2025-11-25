Choose the most appealing weekend plans:

a. Playing Mario Kart all day.

b. Bringing my inventions to life and building things.

c. Going to an amusement park.

d. Going to car meets or watching races.

2. What random thing makes you happy?

a. Retro arcades

b. 3D printed figurines

c. Your favorite Disneyland ride

d. The sound of a revving engine

3. What description sounds more like you?

a. I’m a fan of gaming and the history of gaming.

b. I am crafty and I love inventing things.

c. I am fascinated by how things work.

d. I am a thrill seeker and I love taking risks.

4. What are you most interested in getting out of an elective?

a. Diving into the history of my favorite games and pop culture.

b. Bringing my inventions to life.

c. Learning how to turn ideas into magical experiences.

d. Learning the mechanics of something I love.

If you chose “A” more often, the best class for you to try is The History of Nintendo: From Playing Cards to Global Gaming Icon (MUS 198). This student-led class is perfect for people fascinated by the history of Nintendo, video games and pop culture. This class goes over Nintendo’s journey from handmade playing cards to becoming the biggest gaming company in Japan and a global icon. For Nintendo fans this class is an amazing opportunity to learn more about the home of games like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Keep an eye out for this fun learning opportunity!

If you chose “B” more often, the best class for you to try is From Concept to Creation: 3D Printing Workshop (NASC 198). This student-led class is the best choice for students who are looking to bring their imagination to life. People who enjoy crafts, materials science and building inventions would love this class. Students get the opportunity to create their own designs and print them on a 3D printer. This class blends imagination with science and can be an amazing creative outlet for the more scientific students. Bring your incredible designs to life in this class!

If you chose “C” more often, the best class for you to try is Imagineer: Build Your Own Disneyland or Universal Studio Ride (EDUC 198). This student-led class is great for students who are interested in engineering and who have a soft spot for theme parks. Students get the opportunity to learn about how rides are created, how imagineers blend storytelling with engineering and different processes used to create rides. Students learn to create magic with engineering. Learn to create magic in this class!

If you chose “D” more often, the best class for you to try is PORSCHE: A Testament to Human Ingenuity (ME 198). If you like cars and aerodynamics, this student-led class is for you. In this class, students learn about sports cars, the engineering behind their favorite automobiles and more specifically, the technology behind Porsche. The class focuses on materials used to create sports cars and how engineers create more efficient and faster cars specifically in regards toPorsche’s impact on the world of cars. This class is great for car lovers and engineers, but also for everyone interested in learning about something new. Learn more about an icon in the automobile industry.