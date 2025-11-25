The Box Springs mountains are home to the many species that bring life to Riverside. Hummingbirds, blue-green spiny lizards and burros form the ecosystem of the Box Springs mountains and are loved by many students. Beside the University of California, Riverside (UCR) campus, these mountains offer many hiking opportunities for students, professors and Riverside residents.

The most popular hiking trails, such as the Two Trees Trail, the M Hike and the Box Springs Mountain Loop, offer a beautiful view of the landscape and a panoramic view of the cities of Riverside and Moreno Valley. Hawks fly over the reserve, spying for rodents and reptiles. Wild donkeys leave their smelly marks as they graze in the vegetation. The 132-foot-high “C” that sits on the side of the mountain was made by UCR students in 1957 to represent our university and its students. Next time you decide to hike at the Box Springs mountains, make sure to pay attention to the animals that consider it their home.