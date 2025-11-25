Prep Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

3 cups Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons of sugar, divided

⅛ teaspoon table salt

2 sheets of puff pastry, thawed

½ cup apple butter

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Heat oven to 400°F and set oven rack to the center level.

In a bowl, stir together the diced apples, ¼ cup sugar and salt. Let sit for five minutes.

Roll out puff pastry sheets on lightly floured surface into 10-inch squares. Cut each piece into 5-inch squares.

Set apples in a mesh strainer over a bowl and press gently with a spatula. Extract approximately ⅓ cup of juice. Set juice aside.

Stir and combine the apples and apple butter.

Place two large spoonfuls of the apple mixture in the center of each pastry square. Brush edges with the extracted apple juice. Fold in half, making triangles. Using a fork, crimp the edges of the triangle to seal. Using a knife, cut two 1-inch slits in the top of each triangle.

Brush tops of the turnovers with more apple juice and sprinkle with cinnamon and remaining sugar.

Place on a baking sheet and bake for 23 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.