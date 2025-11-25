So you’re now at the point in your rigorous job, internship, lab or organization application process where you’ve actually gotten an interview – congratulations! Your hard work has paid off – but now, you might be worrying about how to ace it. Interviews are selective, situational and require some social skills, so here’s a brief guide on how to prepare.

Content preparation

Make a concise guide of what your interview will most likely be looking for. While you can’t prepare for every question, understanding what interviewers are looking for – such as your strengths, weaknesses and experiences handling challenging situations – can help you feel more confident and perform better.

Additionally, certain industries can have technical interviews where you are asked to perform a task, often seen in fields such as computer science or engineering. Other fields involving direct work with people may propose hypothetical scenarios for you to handle, such as asking you to describe how you would resolve conflicts with customers. Specialized positions such as labs tend to take interest in passion and knowledge on the lab’s research. Look into what the lab studies, and also read some papers they have published so you can easily talk about what interested you about their work.

If you’re applying for leadership roles such as officer positions, you’ll likely be asked about leadership experience of some kind, particularly in regards to the role you are applying for. If you don’t have a lot of hard work experience to go off of, you can also talk about how other experiences helped you gain leadership qualities that you can apply to the position you’re aiming for.

Finally, no matter what interview you’re delivering, always prepare some questions to ask at the end. This indicates thoughtfulness and interest in the position, and unique, well-researched questions will reflect positively on you and make you stand out.

Look the part

First impressions often manifest through your appearance – but it’s not only about what you wear or how you look. Greeting an interviewer with a natural smile and sense of enthusiasm is a great first start to letting them know that you’re interested in working to get the job. A firm handshake is also typical for in-person interviews.

As for your outfit, business casual is usually what you should go for in most interviews, with some exceptions. If you’re applying for a selective internship in your field, a nicely ironed set of dress pants and blazer with minimalistic accessories is a solid choice. However, if you’re applying to work at your local art store, you could probably add a little more personality to your outfit and have that work in your favor.

Overall, try not to come to an interview dressed too casually or wear an outfit with too many distractors. If you need more clothing advice, as well as professional clothes you can rent, check out the Career Closet at the Career Center on campus!

Talk that talk

Speaking confidently, calmly and clearly is key to delivering a good interview. If you’re unsure about how to answer something, don’t be afraid to pause for a few seconds to formulate your response. Try to avoid using filler words and make sure to pause and think of your next statement, rather than saying “um” or “uh” throughout your interview. Try and ensure that your thoughtfulness and interest is reflected in your responses, along with a positive and confident attitude throughout the interview. As stated before, ask a few questions at the end of your interview!

Reflecting post-interview

After saying goodbye to your interviewer and leaving the Zoom meeting or the building you were in, take a deep breath to get your anxiety out of your system. Take note of what seemed to go well during the interview, and anything that you could have worked on for the next time you complete an interview. Evaluate yourself without self deprecation, and try to think positively as you wait for results. Additionally, send a thank you email to your interviewer to show your appreciation and acknowledge their time.