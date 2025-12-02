On Nov. 20, the Riverside University Health System reported the first flu death in Riverside County in this year’s flu season. According to their news release, the unidentified individual, who was over 65 and from Western Riverside County, had not been vaccinated.

Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky stated, “This death is a sad reminder of the dangers that influenza can pose, especially among older adults and those with underlying conditions, and the impact it can then have on families who suffer the loss … To protect our loved ones, it is important to make sure those at higher risk don’t delay getting a flu shot.”

Influenza can be especially dangerous for individuals who are considered to be at risk, including those over 65, children under five years old, women who are pregnant, immunocompromised or with pre-existing conditions.

Current indicators such as hospitalizations and wastewater testing show influenza activity is low in Riverside County, and emergency department data indicate a relatively low rate of reported influenza-like illness-related visits compared to this time last year.

However, experts warn that these numbers are likely to increase throughout the holiday season. Alicia Budd, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s domestic influenza surveillance team, stated: “We certainly do expect we’re going to see influenza activity increasing over the next several weeks.”

The 2024-2025 influenza season was especially harsh, with 1.1 million hospitalizations, the highest number in 14 years, along with an estimated 38,000 to 99,000 deaths. Additionally, less than half of children were vaccinated against the flu, representing a decline of over 20% from the 2019-2020 season.

The California Department of Public Health recommends that everyone six months or older receive the flu vaccine annually; it also posits that vaccines are extremely safe and among the most effective ways to ensure one is protected against various illnesses. Additionally, it recommends taking preventative measures against influenza and other respiratory viruses, such as staying home when sick, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes and letting fresh air into homes.

Medical professionals stress that now is the ideal time to get vaccinated, as flu season spans from October through April, peaking around January and February. Riverside University Health System Physician Dr. Geoffrey Leung stated that “We are just starting to see flu cases pick up and we expect that we’ll see a rise … and that tells us that this is the best time to get vaccinated because you do want to get your flu shot before the peak.”