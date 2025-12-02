Aries (March 21 – April 19): The power walker

You walk across campus like you are late to save the world. Your confidence and caffeine intake rise at the exact same pace. Everyone else just tries to stay out of your way.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The steady worker

You take week 10 one slow, steady step at a time. Your calm approach keeps you from spiralling when everyone else is panicking. People underestimate how effective consistency can be.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The dual personality scholar

You alternate between being motivated and being mentally checked out with impressive speed. Somehow, both states help you learn. No one understands your methods, but it works.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The emotional support student

You survive through playlists that match your every mood. You find calm in familiar rituals that make the week feel less chaotic. Week 10 feels easier knowing you are there for everyone, but make sure that you are not alone too.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The dramatic studier

You treat week 10 like your season finale episode. Even your study breaks have main character energy. People underestimate you until they see you work under pressure.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The planner prodigy

Your Google Calendar is color coded to perfection. You have an agenda for every assignment and a backup plan for each agenda. Week 10 only functions because you do.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The balancer

You juggle deadlines and emotions with surprising grace. Even when overwhelmed, you still manage to look put together. People assume you are fine, but you are just organized.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The disappearing act

You vanish into the library like it is your natural habitat. When you return, you somehow know everything. Your ability to focus is almost intimidating.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The optimistic procrastinator

You swear you can write a five-page essay in one hour. The concerning part is that you usually can. Your survival strategy is confidence mixed with chaos.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The overprepared one

You already have your finals plan ready-to-go. Week 10 is just a warm-up for you. Your discipline makes everyone else reconsider their life choices.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The creative survivor

You invent study methods no one has seen before. They appear chaotic but end up being genius. People pretend not to copy you, but they definitely do.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The intuitionist

You daydream your way through the week but remember everything when it matters. Your intuition turns into your greatest strength. Somehow you pass with vibes and accuracy.