1. When preparing for an exam, you usually:

a. Study for little bits at a time without giving it too much thought.

b. Start studying weeks in advance for several hours at a time.

c. Start studying at the last minute and cram the night before.

d. Create a clear studying schedule that you stick to perfectly.

2. When you have a little free time, you like to:

a. Go out with friends.

b. Look for more work to get a head start on.

c. Watch your favorite TV show.

d. Study for an upcoming test, even if it’s weeks away.

3. I get triggered by:

a. Not much. I try to stay optimistic.

b. Deadlines and an aim to be perfect.

c. Overwhelming tasks and judgement.

d. Feeling unprepared for unplanned events.

If you got “A” more often, you are chill and carefree. You stay optimistic and relaxed and you are okay with procrastination. You don’t worry much about your grades so you don’t care about studying too much. You might prioritize fun over work but you still get the work done even if it’s last minute. Being stress-free is great, but try to find a better balance between work and fun.

If you got “B” more often, you are an overachiever. You will do anything for a perfect grade. Getting less than an A+ is unimaginable. You usually spend hours upon hours perfecting your work and you take on too many responsibilities. You are never fully satisfied with your work and you struggle to find time for yourself. Be careful, if you keep going down this road, you might burn out. It’s okay to take a break sometimes.

If you got “C” more often, you are an avoider. You cope with stress by avoiding it altogether. You pretend stress isn’t there by distracting yourself from it. Procrastinating is something you know well. Self-isolation from social situations is a solution that you employ often. You try to push your stress deep down to avoid facing the music. Try to work on creating smaller, less stressful tasks to stick to day by day, rather than piling on responsibilities.

If you got “D” more often, you are a controller. You feel the need to manage every detail of your work and life. You hate being uncertain and you have a need to be ready for anything. You are also an anxious perfectionist and procrastination is a nightmare for you. You stick to strict schedules and usually end up adding too many things on your plate. It’s okay to let other people pick up the slack when it becomes too overwhelming for you.