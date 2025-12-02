A University of California, Riverside (UCR) staple, the Scotty bench is loved by students, staff and faculty alike. This iron statue, with frankly creepy eyes, is located near the stairs leading down to the Highlander Union Building (HUB) and the Bell Tower. Donated to UCR by the graduating classes of 2002, 2004, 2007 and 2009, this UCR staple represents our mascot Scotty the Bear. Unveiled by Scotty himself in 2013, this landmark has become the object of thousands of photo-ops and countless student gatherings. Our former Features Editor Natalie Dahl even chipped her tooth giving him a smooch on the cheek. Next time you walk down to the HUB, make sure to take the time to take pictures on the Scotty Bench if you haven’t already! Mind your teeth when you do.