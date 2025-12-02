Prep Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 cup of oatmeal

1 ripe banana

1 egg

2/3 cup milk of choice

1 tablespoon of of baking powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 tablespoon of butter

chia seeds (optional)

Instructions:

Put the oatmeal in a blender until it’s a fine powder. Put in a bowl to set aside.

Put the milk, egg, banana, baking powder, cinnamon and chia seeds (optional) in the blender and blend for a minute.

Add the oatmeal while the blender is still on and blend for another minute. Turn it off and let it sit for a couple of minutes.

Add ½ tablespoon of butter to a non-stick pan on medium heat. Use a ⅓ cup measure to pour the batter on the pan so your pancakes can be the same size.

Let it cook until you see bubbles forming on the surface and then flip using a spatula. Both sides should be golden brown. Repeat until you have no more mix left.

Top with fruit, syrup or sweetened condensed milk. Serve immediately.