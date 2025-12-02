Superheroes Crossword Hints:
ACROSS
- Greek peak
- Bausch & ____ (lens maker)
- Humanities degrees
- Mountaintop nest
- Baseball family name
- Ignited
- Used for recreational flying
- Doctor’s club
- Tony Stark’s alter ego
- Old-fashioned film editor
- Belgrade native
- More voluminous, as hair
- Rattle
- Freshen
- Inhabited by an evil spirit
- Soprano _______ Patti
- “Platoon” setting
- “What’s up, ___?”
- One way to wish
- Close way to win
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine quote
- Fixed, as a seam
46 Happened to
48 Inquires
- Corresponded to
- Quarter-inch of snow, e.g.
- Broadcast
- Co-founder of the Justice League
- Japanese computer giant
- Forever ___ _ day
- Tokyo airport
- Bat wood
- Actress Michelle of “Crazy Rich Asians”
- Pearl source
DOWN
- When doubled, a Hawaiian fish
- Rip
- “Yes __ __?”
- Registers, as at a security desk
- Part
- Comparatively bulky
- Young fellow
- Fat substitute
- Shifted shapes
- Greyhound or Trailways
- Avenger aka Natasha Romanoff
- Singer _____ Mann
- Drummer Ringo
- Under the covers
- NATO member with the smallest population: Abbr.
- “Don’t think so”
- Indian bread
- Played by Chris Evans and Joseph Quinn
- It smells
- Passed with flying colors
- “__ __ seems”
- Water channel that rises and falls
- Nail polish remover
- _______ Beach (Los Angeles suburb)
- Pair
- “Make up your mind!”
- “Shoot”
- Wise old heads
- Master in Swahili
- Great Lakes natives
- Not orig.
- Statistician Silver
- Growl
- “Well, lah-di-___!”
Solution: