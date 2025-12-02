Superheroes Crossword Hints:

ACROSS

  1. Greek peak
  2. Bausch & ____ (lens maker)
  3. Humanities degrees
  4. Mountaintop nest 
  5. Baseball family name
  6. Ignited
  7. Used for recreational flying
  8. Doctor’s club
  9. Tony Stark’s alter ego
  10. Old-fashioned film editor
  11. Belgrade native 
  12. More voluminous, as hair
  13. Rattle
  14. Freshen
  15. Inhabited by an evil spirit 
  16. Soprano _______ Patti
  17. “Platoon” setting
  18. “What’s up, ___?”
  19. One way to wish
  20. Close way to win
  21. Brooklyn Nine-Nine quote 
  22. Fixed, as a seam 

46 Happened to 

48 Inquires

  1. Corresponded to 
  2. Quarter-inch of snow, e.g.
  3. Broadcast
  4. Co-founder of the Justice League
  5. Japanese computer giant
  6. Forever ___ _ day
  7. Tokyo airport
  8. Bat wood
  9. Actress Michelle of “Crazy Rich Asians”
  10. Pearl source

 

DOWN

  1. When doubled, a Hawaiian fish
  2. Rip
  3. “Yes __ __?”
  4. Registers, as at a security desk
  5. Part
  6. Comparatively bulky
  7. Young fellow
  8. Fat substitute
  9. Shifted shapes
  10. Greyhound or Trailways
  11. Avenger aka Natasha Romanoff
  12. Singer _____ Mann
  13. Drummer Ringo 
  14. Under the covers
  15. NATO member with the smallest population: Abbr.
  16. “Don’t think so”
  17. Indian bread 
  18. Played by Chris Evans and Joseph Quinn
  19. It smells
  20. Passed with flying colors
  21. “__ __ seems”      
  22. Water channel that rises and falls
  23. Nail polish remover
  24. _______ Beach (Los Angeles suburb)
  25. Pair
  26. “Make up your mind!”
  27. “Shoot”
  28. Wise old heads
  29. Master in Swahili
  30. Great Lakes natives
  31. Not orig. 
  32. Statistician Silver
  33. Growl
  34. “Well, lah-di-___!”

Solution:

Author

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR