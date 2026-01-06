At the University of California, Riverside (UCR), you’ll likely hear Highlanders complain about one of three things. They might tell you about how an electric scooter whizzed by them at 20 miles per hour while they were trying to get to their discussion. Meanwhile, your business major friend tells you how they had to climb a mountain just to get to the new School of Business Building (SBB). At the same time, your friend who commutes from over an hour away complains about having to walk all the way to Lot 26 or Lot 30 after their lab ends at 10 p.m.

It sucks, as we’ve all had the experience of speed-walking from one side of campus to another in the Riverside heat. A campus-wide shuttle, separate from the Riverside Transit Agency (RTA), could easily help address these issues and many others. Other UC campuses already have their own shuttle system programs that have shown signs of success.

In Southern California alone, UC Los Angeles (UCLA) offers the BruinBus and UC Irvine (UCI) has the Anteater Express. Both programs are complementary to their respective students. At UCLA, BruinBus operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and takes its passengers around campus and Westwood Village. BruinBus also offers UCLA SafeRide, a complimentary service that allows students to request pickup from designated locations on campus in the evening. UCR currently lacks a similar feature to UCLA SafeRide.

At UCI, Anteater Express is an integral part of campus life for students. In their about page, Anteater Express boasts, “Anteater Express, transporting over 2 million passengers per year, serves as the primary source of transportation for many students living in nearby housing communities.”

BruinBus and Anteater Express have shown that UCR is way behind and in desperate need of its own shuttle system. At the moment, the closest thing UCR has to a campus-wide shuttle is RTA’s Route 56, Hunter Park/UCR Metrolink Station to UCR. Route 56 is essential for UCR students who use the Metrolink to commute to school or visit family. However, even these routes are unreliable and operate on a limited schedule.

Route 56 should not be replaced, but it doesn’t nearly offer the same services that the BruinBus and Anteater Express programs do. Route 56 only stops by the easternmost parts of Kim Wilcox Dr. and the Student Recreation Center, while missing the higher foot traffic areas like the Highlander Union Building and Student Success Center. It would be more useful and convenient for students to have bus stops in these places. In addition, Route 56 only comes around every 45 minutes, making it difficult for students to consistently rely on it.

If a shuttle program took students to the main hotspots on campus, it would reduce the reliance on electric scooters and skateboards. There would be a decrease in injuries related to crashes and wipeout and scooters would become less of a nuisance for drivers and pedestrians.

UCR also needs a shuttle program that could improve the safety and quality of life for commuters and those living in off-campus apartments. A shuttle that goes through Canyon Crest Dr. and Blaine St. and stops at Lot 26 and apartment complexes like Stonehaven, Timbers and Berkdale would be invaluable. It would save students from having to walk to their cars or apartments late at night in an area that is not well-lit.

If the potential program expanded to nearby grocery stores like Stater Bros. Markets on Iowa Ave. and Goodwin’s Organic Foods and Drinks on Big Springs Rd., it would make it easier for students to save money on groceries and eat healthier.

It’s clear that UCR needs to follow the leads of UCLA and UCI. Whether someone needs to get to the grocery store for essentials or just can’t stand walking to the SBB, a shuttle program would provide value to almost every UCR student.