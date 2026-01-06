At a campus where film students often learn theory and analysis long before touching a camera, R’Shorts stands out as a space where filmmaking becomes real. It serves as a space where cameras roll, scripts come alive and students learn by doing. Founded in 2017, the club emerged to give students at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) something they didn’t yet have: a hands-on, collaborative filmmaking community.

R’Shorts is one of the only student-run film production clubs that has grown into a creative and a tight-knit community for aspiring filmmakers. It has emerged to fill in the gap and provide a place for students to practice their craft outside of class.

“Before R’Shorts, there wasn’t really anything that kept students engaged with film outside of class,” said Jordan Storm, a third year theatre, film & digital production major and education minor currently serving as the club’s president. “The club gave students an outlet to network, learn equipment, get on set and still have fun. It made filmmaking accessible,” she added.

Storm, who joined the club just last year, described R’shorts as a comfortable entry point into filmmaking for students of all backgrounds. Seeing other students at the club making films made her feel like she could do it too. She explained that she began filmmaking around the same time she joined the club and R’Shorts became a crucial part of her growth as she navigated the filmmaking world and community. Since then, Storm has moved from costume designer to club president, showing the opportunities for growth that the club has to offer.

Unlike other clubs that focus solely on watching and analyzing films, R’Shorts focuses on the “production” of short films. They produce one ten to 15 minute short film every quarter. Each project is entirely student-made, from script to production. They produce all kinds of films including horror, comedy, drama and many others.

Storm continued to explain that a lot goes on behind the scenes while producing a film. Each production hires a full student crew: writers, directors, editors, cinematographers, sound technicians, actors, costume designers and more. She noted that they spend roughly two months in pre-production, from finalizing the script and equipment training to casting and costuming. Then come the main shooting days where they spend about two eight-hour days shooting.

They work with expensive department cameras and other equipment from the theater, film & digital production departments. The club often manages sets with over thirty crew members, creating a professional structure that allows members to get a feel of a real film set.

Their weekly team meetings take place every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Humanities 411, and each one focuses on a particular skill development. Students learn screenwriting, lighting, equipment handling and pitching. The club frequently collaborates with professors and other faculty to guide these workshops.

“Professor William Wohleb recently came in for a lighting demonstration [and] students got to handle equipment and try different setups,” Storm exclaimed. Beside Professor Wohleb, Professor Katrib taught about 16mm filmmaking and did a private screening of a film that had never been shown before.

The club encourages its members to explore all aspects of cinematography. Some of their past workshops have included lighting and cinematography demos, screenwriting and pitch, life on set, acting and directing, film showcases, movie screenings and camera workshops.

“These activities help students learn, but they also get people meeting each other,” Storm noted.

For many members, R’Shorts is their first real exposure to a film set and professional networks that come with it.

“The film industry is built on networks,” Storm said. “You find your clique, your crew, your people and you grow together [and] R’Shorts is that starting point for so many of us.”

Despite its success, the club faces challenges — mainly the tight UCR quarter system. “Time is our biggest obstacle,” Storm said. “One delay can offset the entire production schedule.” To stay ahead, the board plans weeks in advance, reserving equipment and creating production calendars before each quarter begins.

This year, they hope to expand the social and collaborative side of the club. Professionally, they want to cast new actors, hire new crew and give as much experience as possible. The script submissions for winter quarter open Dec. 1, and the club welcomes all aspiring writers to submit their stories. They accept scripts from anyone and everyone — you don’t have to be a film major.

For students who are curious but hesitant, Storm offered some advice: “If you have even the slightest interest in movies, come by. We’re open to all experience levels and all types of passion.”

At its core, R’Shorts is more than a club, it’s a catalyst. A place where students learn the language of filmmaking not from textbooks alone, but through collaboration, experimentation and the shared thrill of creating something together.

As Storm sums it up, “Filmmaking is about people. And R’Shorts gives you the people who will grow with you, support you and make movies with you. If you want to start somewhere — this is the place.”