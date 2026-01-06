1. In social situations, you tend to:

a. Get nervous and isolate yourself from others

b. Forget all responsibilities

c. Be anxious about anything and everything

2. You usually have trouble:

a. Speaking to new people

b. Staying on top of school work

c. Putting yourself before others

3. This year, you want to:

a. Be open to meeting new people

b. Stop procrastinating

c. Let life take you where it is supposed to

If you got “A” more often, your 2026 goal is to be more outgoing. You might be someone who is more shy and reserved and who has trouble meeting new people. Your anxiety takes over when it comes to social connections. 2026 is the year to overcome your fears and social anxiety and to work on becoming more outgoing. You might crave human connection but find yourself alone most of the time because these fears take over you. This year, build confidence step by step, until you have enough courage to meet someone new every day.

If you got “B” more often, your 2026 goal is to become the best version of yourself academically. You might be someone who tends to procrastinate or who doesn’t go to class. Yes, having fun is important in life and in college, but 2026 is the year to become more serious in school. When choosing between school work and a party, take the time to weigh your options and their consequences. 2026 is the year to boost your grades. It’s time to reach that 4.00 GPA.

If you got “C” more often, your 2026 goal is to have a mental glow-up. You might be someone who tends to be emotionally unstable at times. Maybe your anxiety gets in the way and you are a people pleaser. 2026 is the year that you change your mindset. Focus on internal growth and connect with yourself. Stop wanting to control things that are out of your control, stop wanting to be a perfectionist. Learn to cope with stress and adopt habits that will not only improve your physical health but also your mental health.