Prep Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter

1/2 tsp of water

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp salt

1 1/4 cups all purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

8 oz. of whatever chocolate of your choosing

Instructions:

Cut your half cup of butter into four tablespoons and place in a pan over medium heat

Let the butter melt, stirring constantly until the frothiness subsides and becomes clear. This should take about 10 minutes.

When golden brown milk solids start forming and start smelling fragrant, quickly take the pan off the heat and pour the browned butter into a bowl and let cool for at least 15 minutes.

Before the butter resolidifies, whisk your sugars into the bowl to form a thick paste.

Whisk in egg and vanilla extract until ribbons form off of the whisk.

Fold in your dry ingredients, making sure not to over mix.

When most of the flour has been incorporated, stir in your chocolate.

Scoop the mixture into 12 dough balls and chill overnight to let the flavors deepen.

Bake at 350° for 12-15 minutes and then cool for 20 minutes. Serve with a glass of milk.