Home to many organizations, restaurants and classrooms, the Highlander Union Building (HUB) is at the heart of our lively campus. The HUB Dining Plaza welcomes hungry students with its many different food options, such as Panda Express, Chronic Tacos, Hibachi-San, The Habit Burger, Scoops, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and more. Students can take a seat at umbrella-covered tables to enjoy their lunch, study for exams and hang out with friends. But the HUB is much more than just food.

Its connection to Costo Hall brings many cultural organizations to the center of the University of California, Riverside (UCR) which makes for an extremely diverse campus community. With organizations like the African Student Programs, the LGBT Resource Center, the Women’s Resource Center and many more, students can feel right at home in the center of their campus.

Many more resources can be found in the HUB such as resources for undocumented students, the Career Closet and the Well. For students who still buy blue books and scantrons, remember that the Associated Students of UCR (ASUCR) office has some free exam materials that you can pick up at the HUB. Whether you are looking for a community to connect with, a small snack or a quiet place to study, consider going to the HUB for a change.

After stopping by the ASUCR office, one can go down the stairs and head into The Highlander Newspaper office in HUB 101.