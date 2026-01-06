Disney Villans Crossword Hints:

ACROSS

1. Nine-digit IDs

5. Constant critic

10. “My word!”

14. Supermodel Wek

15. Dress style

16. Medics

17. “Sleeping Beauty” villain

19. Raison d’____

20. Crude carrier

21. Shoe insert

23. Whichever

24. Letter holder abbreviation

26. Japanese box lunch

27. Stylish dognapper of book and film

31. Talks back to

34. “Why don’t we!”

35. “… man __ _ mouse?”

36. Aristo____

37. “___ Kapital”

38. Sign of healing

39. Chicago’s ___ Center

40. Bridge

42. James of “Gunsmoke”

44. Villain who “raised” Rapunzel in Tangled

47. Vowel quintet

48. Ancient

49. Cushion

52. Protects oneself, possum-style

55. Reese of “Touched by an Angel”

57. South African currency

58. Shadow Man villain who has friends on the other side

60. Sicilian volcano

61. Muse of poetry

62. Airplane assignment

63. One-horse carriage

64. Removal of restrictions, informally

65. Tacks on

DOWN

1. Polynesian island nation

2. Done in

3. Singer Furtado

4. ___-Ball

5. Japanese “yes”

6. Nook

7. Even

8. Dignifies

9. Opposite of charge

10. Brainstorm

11. Said in an undertone

12. 43,560 square feet

13. River of Flanders

18. “_____ Jacques”

22. Wraps up

25. Merger of University of Singapore and Nanyang University

27. Chicago winter hrs.

28. Grassy plain

29. 401(k) alternatives

30. Bell ____

31. Swindle

32. Suffix with buck

33. Mexican general at the Alamo

37. Photography pioneer

38. NBC sketch show

40. Cinco follower

41. Poked

42. Calder Cup org.

43. _____ -wip

45. Prime time

46. So far

49. Practiced, as a trade

50. Go over like _____ balloon

51. Pub game

52. Corp. bigwig

53. Wood strip

54. A ways away

56. Designer Schiaparelli

59. Gear tooth

Solution: