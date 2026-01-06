Disney Villans Crossword Hints:
ACROSS
1. Nine-digit IDs
5. Constant critic
10. “My word!”
14. Supermodel Wek
15. Dress style
16. Medics
17. “Sleeping Beauty” villain
19. Raison d’____
20. Crude carrier
21. Shoe insert
23. Whichever
24. Letter holder abbreviation
26. Japanese box lunch
27. Stylish dognapper of book and film
31. Talks back to
34. “Why don’t we!”
35. “… man __ _ mouse?”
36. Aristo____
37. “___ Kapital”
38. Sign of healing
39. Chicago’s ___ Center
40. Bridge
42. James of “Gunsmoke”
44. Villain who “raised” Rapunzel in Tangled
47. Vowel quintet
48. Ancient
49. Cushion
52. Protects oneself, possum-style
55. Reese of “Touched by an Angel”
57. South African currency
58. Shadow Man villain who has friends on the other side
60. Sicilian volcano
61. Muse of poetry
62. Airplane assignment
63. One-horse carriage
64. Removal of restrictions, informally
65. Tacks on
DOWN
1. Polynesian island nation
2. Done in
3. Singer Furtado
4. ___-Ball
5. Japanese “yes”
6. Nook
7. Even
8. Dignifies
9. Opposite of charge
10. Brainstorm
11. Said in an undertone
12. 43,560 square feet
13. River of Flanders
18. “_____ Jacques”
22. Wraps up
25. Merger of University of Singapore and Nanyang University
27. Chicago winter hrs.
28. Grassy plain
29. 401(k) alternatives
30. Bell ____
31. Swindle
32. Suffix with buck
33. Mexican general at the Alamo
37. Photography pioneer
38. NBC sketch show
40. Cinco follower
41. Poked
42. Calder Cup org.
43. _____ -wip
45. Prime time
46. So far
49. Practiced, as a trade
50. Go over like _____ balloon
51. Pub game
52. Corp. bigwig
53. Wood strip
54. A ways away
56. Designer Schiaparelli
59. Gear tooth
Solution: