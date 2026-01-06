College football is wild. In the second year of the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) format, four new teams are in the semifinals from the previous season. The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and the University of Miami are making their first appearance in the CFP in program history (the first CFP was played in 2014). Indiana University is also playing in what is arguably their biggest game in program history as they will play against the University of Oregon.

How did we get here?

Oregon defeated Texas Tech University in the Orange Bowl to secure a spot in the semifinals and shut out Texas Tech for the entire game and won 23-0. Matayo Uiagalelei forced a strip sack which led to an Oregon touchdown and true freshman Brandon Finney Jr. had two picks on Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton who threw only four interceptions all year coming into the game. Their defense proved to be tough and physical, but they’re going to have to bring their A-game again versus the Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza.

Indiana defeated the University of Alabama in the Rose Bowl in dominant fashion, winning 38-3. Fernando Mendoza has become a household name that’s captivated the nation with his stellar play and charisma off the field. Also, Indiana’s stellar defense shouldn’t be overlooked as they held Alabama to 23 rushing yards on 17 carries for the entire game.

Indiana defeated Oregon earlier this year in Eugene, 30-20, and their upcoming CFP game will be determined in the trenches. The team that can run the football better will win the game.

Prediction: Indiana defeats Oregon again, 21-17.

The other CFP semifinal game features a Miami team that dismantled the defending National Champs in the Ohio State University and Ole Miss who upset their conference rival, the University of Georgia.

Miami looked like the better football team for most of the game versus Ohio State who were heavily favored to win. The Hurricanes recorded five sacks and made big plays in key spots. Miami cornerback Keionte Scott jumped a designed screen pass and took it back for a pick-six, which broke open the game for the Canes as they defeated Ohio State, 24-14.

Ole Miss were carried by another stellar performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as he passed for 362 yards and two touchdowns. In the final seconds, their kicker Lucas Carneiro hit a 47-yard field goal to win the game over Georgia.

A former Division II transfer, Chambliss has been playing like Superman for the Rebels this season and he could be the quarterback that gives Miami issues with his ability to scramble out of the pocket and make off-script plays.

Prediction: Ole Miss advances, 30-24.