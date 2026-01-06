So much of the fan experience when attending National Basketball Association (NBA) games lies outside of the scoreboard. For me personally, the atmosphere is largely decided by the music playing.

For starters, if any player on the home team has ever released a song or has been featured in a song, it definitely has to be played, regardless if the song fits the vibe or not. For example, if it’s a Miwakuee Bucks home game, “Greek Freak” by Lil Wayne is mandatory. Similarly, if James Harden is checking in, I expect the stadium to play “The Shoe Fits” or “Liability” by Drake, which again, nods at Harden’s infamous playing style.

In terms of current NBA players who have released their own music, at every Cleveland Cavaliers game, the fans should get to hear every song of Lonzo Ball’s, no skips.

Moving away from NBA player generated and involved music, any celebrity sitting courtside who is a rapper or artist, their music needs to be played. If Megan Thee Stallion is courtside, the fans have to hear her music. Similarly if Drake, Kendrick or PartynextDoor find themselves in the stands, their music should be played.

To name specific songs that should NOT be played, here are a few: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “We are the Champions” by Queen and ANY song that includes dance instructions (Cupid Shuffle, etc). Personally, if I’m watching the game, I really don’t want to be irritated with hearing dance instructions as the entire stadium is sitting in their seats.

These are just a few notes for the NBA in-house DJ’s to make everyone’s fan experience more optimal in 2026.