ACROSS
1. Cries of discovery
5. Ensnare
9. Composer Camille Saint-_____
14. ____ -Alt-Del
15. “Only Murders in the Building” Producer
16. “Knives Out” actress Ana de _____
17. “That’s rough, buddy”
18. “____ the opinion …”
19. Taken to show English proficiency
20. Superpowered triplets
23. Normal: Abbr.
24. Flight coordinators: Abbr.
25. iPhone setting for when you’re busy
28. World Cup cheer
30. Fired up
34. Cartoon character with genius older sisters
37. Wertmüller who was the first woman to be nominated for a best-director Oscar
38. Greek walkways
39. Super Bowl org.
40. Record company division
41. Slippery swimmers
42. Cartoon Bunny Siblings
44. African menaces
46. “The Matrix” hero
47. Word part: Abbr.
48. “___ about time!”
49. Antiquity
51. Summer vacation maxxers
59. Helper
60. Spanish bears
61. Merit
63. Witherspoon of “Legally Blonde”
64. Group with Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Rafael (Abbr.)
65. Nickelodeon explorer
66. Lock of hair
67. Nabisco cookie
68. Counter piracy system acronym
DOWN
1. Obamacare, for short
2. URL starter
3. Singer Guthrie
4. Shredded sides
5. Lead-in following a second point
6. Slang for butt
7. Baseball family name
8. Spongebob’s driving school instructor
9. Serenaded
10. Relating to a joint
11. Part of FEMA: Abbr
12. Pelé’s org
13. Retired fliers
21. Waist-length jackets
22. Brain ____
25. Turn at the turntables, for short
26. Classroom jottings
27. Wild Asian dog
29. Old lab burners
30. Narnia lion
31. Hole in the head
32. Not go beyond
33. Hannah of “Splash”
35. Gross
36. Basketball Sportswear Brand
40. Baby name widely avoided in Germany
42. Flat-topped hill
43. Must
45. Cubic meters
50. Monopoly cards
51. Hair line
52. ____archy
53. ___ fixe
54. SCOTUS Judge ____mayor
55. Whispery YouTube genre
56. Zero
57. Pasta sauce brand named for a New York restaurant
58. “It’s c-c-c-cold!”
62. “Old Town Road” singer
Solution: