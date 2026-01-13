ACROSS

1. Cries of discovery

5. Ensnare

9. Composer Camille Saint-_____

14. ____ -Alt-Del

15. “Only Murders in the Building” Producer

16. “Knives Out” actress Ana de _____

17. “That’s rough, buddy”

18. “____ the opinion …”

19. Taken to show English proficiency

20. Superpowered triplets

23. Normal: Abbr.

24. Flight coordinators: Abbr.

25. iPhone setting for when you’re busy

28. World Cup cheer

30. Fired up

34. Cartoon character with genius older sisters

37. Wertmüller who was the first woman to be nominated for a best-director Oscar

38. Greek walkways

39. Super Bowl org.

40. Record company division

41. Slippery swimmers

42. Cartoon Bunny Siblings

44. African menaces

46. “The Matrix” hero

47. Word part: Abbr.

48. “___ about time!”

49. Antiquity

51. Summer vacation maxxers

59. Helper

60. Spanish bears

61. Merit

63. Witherspoon of “Legally Blonde”

64. Group with Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Rafael (Abbr.)

65. Nickelodeon explorer

66. Lock of hair

67. Nabisco cookie

68. Counter piracy system acronym

DOWN

1. Obamacare, for short

2. URL starter

3. Singer Guthrie

4. Shredded sides

5. Lead-in following a second point

6. Slang for butt

7. Baseball family name

8. Spongebob’s driving school instructor

9. Serenaded

10. Relating to a joint

11. Part of FEMA: Abbr

12. Pelé’s org

13. Retired fliers

21. Waist-length jackets

22. Brain ____

25. Turn at the turntables, for short

26. Classroom jottings

27. Wild Asian dog

29. Old lab burners

30. Narnia lion

31. Hole in the head

32. Not go beyond

33. Hannah of “Splash”

35. Gross

36. Basketball Sportswear Brand

40. Baby name widely avoided in Germany

42. Flat-topped hill

43. Must

45. Cubic meters

50. Monopoly cards

51. Hair line

52. ____archy

53. ___ fixe

54. SCOTUS Judge ____mayor

55. Whispery YouTube genre

56. Zero

57. Pasta sauce brand named for a New York restaurant

58. “It’s c-c-c-cold!”

62. “Old Town Road” singer

Solution: