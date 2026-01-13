It’s a new year so it’s time for a new me … right? Until the first month of the year comes to an end and you think to yourself, a new me can wait until next year. As you enter 2026, you type into your notes app: “My New Year’s Resolution,” with a long list of things that you’re going to forget about within a week.

As the clock strikes midnight, you ask yourself, did I achieve any of my goals this year? If you find yourself answering no, then it isn’t because you failed to be better, it’s because your goals just weren’t realistic in the first place. This year I’ll show you how to create a New Year’s resolution that is actually achievable.

Make sure your goal is actually attainable for you

Before you set your goal, you should be honest with yourself on how hard you’re willing to work to achieve it. If you want to become healthier, then be willing to go to the gym or change your habits. If you want to get into a relationship this year, be willing to put yourself out there even if it’s uncomfortable. Setting your goal is the first step, but achieving it is all up to your willingness to continue to move towards it, even when the beginning of year motivation ends.

Be careful with how you word your resolution

The way you word your goal makes a large impact on whether or not you will stick to it. We sometimes like making our goals flashy and over the top, like “I’m going to go to pilates and eat healthy every single day.” If that’s something you’ve never done before, especially consistently, it can very quickly become overwhelming and difficult. Instead try to reword and break down your goal into something smaller, making it more flexible. When your goals feel more manageable you stay motivated for a longer period of time, ensuring you see real progress.

Ask yourself: Is this goal for me or someone else?

It’s easy to get lost on social media with influencers pushing their 2026 goals. However, when you hop onto trends like this, you’re fulfilling someone else’s needs, not yours. A goal has to come from the heart or you’ll never stick to it. Choose a goal that matters to you, not one made to impress other people. So don’t follow your friends, or your mom’s goals; follow your own.

Don’t forget: It’s never too late to start

Many people avoid setting goals because they believe it’s already too late. “Why should my goal be to start playing the piano when I’m already so old? My five year old brother can play better than me.” The biggest problem today is comparison. Who cares if you’re starting late?

At the end of the day, there will always be someone out there ahead of you. But if you start at 18, by the time you’re 30 you will have made progress. So while it may seem late now, it’s never too late to start something and what better time to do it than now? Starting late is still starting, so make your resolutions, Highlanders. 2026 will be your year!