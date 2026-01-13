A plethora of films were unveiled throughout the city of Palm Springs as it hosted its 37th annual international film festival. Running from Jan. 2 to Jan. 11, filmmakers were given a chance to show their works to cinema lovers hailing from Palm Springs and beyond. Created in 1989, the festival has gone on to become a premier and extravagant hub for films among the likes of Cannes and Tribeca.

Displaying an eclectic array of films from countries such as France to South Korea to Saudi Arabia, the festival spanned across different theaters all throughout the area. From dramas to comedies to documentaries, various genres of films were shown to the appeasement of movie-goers.

The festival opened with Maryam Touzani’s “Calle Málaga.” The film follows Maria Angeles, an elderly woman living off the coast of Morocco as her daughter comes to tell her she has sold the house. The movie follows as Maria, played by Carmen Maura from “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” attempts to buy back her house, piece by piece.

While the performances occasionally lack a certain sense of believability, the film really takes off when Maria begins dating the owner of the antique store Abslam. The explorations of existentialism and romance within the world of a Spanish-dominant area in Morocco is something not covered on the silver screen and for that reason, “Calle Málaga” is well worth the watch.

Helen Walsh’s “On the Sea” is a British queer drama. The movie follows a hand raker named Jack as he works on mussel beds off Northern Wales. While being shot with a docu-fiction style, the realism of the film works well in combination with the naturalistic performances of the actors. Compared to popular modern queer dramas like “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Call Me by Your Name,” “On the Sea” lacks a certain sense of originality that prevents it from being as substantial as the aforementioned classics. However, with all of that in mind, its depiction of realization of one’s identity much later into life is a story worth reminding and continuing to depict. Even if a film like “I Saw the TV Glow” may have done it much better before.

“The Testament of Ann Lee” is a standout film. Not only for the Palm Springs International Film Festival, but for the films of 2025. Amanda Seyfried stars as the titular Ann Lee, based on the life of the real founder of the Shaker movement in the 18th century as she spread her faith and faced pushback from the religious and political institutions around her.

Based on the practices of the shaker faith, the film depicts the traditional dancing and singing the group would partake on. In these moments, in combination with the score by Daniel Blumberg, the film becomes a full-fledged musical, as the camera moves elliptically around the dances. Directed by Mona Fastvold, who recently was nominated alongside her partner as co-writer on “The Brutalist,” the film is singular in its cinematic qualities and acting performances. Though the film may not be everybody’s cup of tea, it is well worth the watch for anybody interested in taking the plunge.

Hamlet (2025)

Riz Ahmed plays the iconic “Hamlet” in the newest adaptation of the classic Shakespeare play. Directed by frequent collaborator of Ahmed, Aneil Karia, the film reimagines the story of “Hamlet” in the world of the modern United Kingdom. With the majority of the cast being played by South-Asian actors, this interpretation creates an entirely new experience for fans of the original play. While there are many different ways to adapt Shakespeare, this 2025 rendition of “Hamlet” is closest to Baz Luhrmann’s 90s Shakespeare adaptation “Romeo + Juliet,” so for those who are fans of the DiCaprio led film, check out “Hamlet (2025).”

Lav Diaz uncompresses time with his historical biopic “Magellan.” Of all the films covered by The Highlander staff at the festival, “Magellan” unquestionably had the most walk outs. The film is a test of endurance, being almost three hours long, with very long stretches without dialogue. Being evocative of the recently deceased Béla Tarr, Diaz directs slowly with a patience for uncovering humanity within unseen places.

Having a background in documentary filmmaking, the presence of this can be felt in the way he directs Gael García Bernal as Ferdinand Magellan. While it is a very slow film in nature, it is an enlightening portrayal of a historical figure from one of cinema’s best.

Franz

“Franz” is a post-modern biopic on legendary 20th century author Franz Kafka. While most biopics tell a cradle to the grave story of their protagonist, highlighting major moments throughout their entire lives, this film differs greatly. Being told in a nonlinear fashion, mixing in fourth-wall breaks and surrealist imagery, the film explores the life of the author in the style of the writing he became known for. It is occasionally pretentious, philosophical, sad and funny, just like its protagonist. It does not glorify him as the human he actually was. With use of crash zooms and electric guitar compositions to underscore the film, it’s a unique work of filmmaking fit for one of literature’s most unique writers.

While “The Testament of Ann Lee” saw Amanda Seyfried as an opaque yet nuanced political and religious figure, “The Housemaid” is a complete 180 for her. The film follows Sydney Sweeney as Millie, a young girl looking to get reintegrated in society. Though surprising to her, upon interviewing Seyfried’s Nina Winchester, Millie finds herself as the new housemaid of the home.

The movie, in all of its glory, works best with a packed screening of verbally reactive audience members, as was the case at the film festival. Because, while there are many plot twists and quotable moments, its reluctance to be anything more than an entertaining comedic thriller is what separated itself from being something worth remembering more than a couple of days after watching.

It’s undoubtedly a wild ride but unfortunately it is yet another film where Sweeney’s acting holds the movie back from being completely immersive. Closing with a needle drop from Reputation-era Taylor Swift may just be the most fitting part about it.

The Soundman

“The Soundman” is a romantic comedy-drama packed with wit, quirkiness and color. Set in Belgium during the early 1940s, the film focuses on a young foley artist fascinated by the art of sound. Amidst political and social strife amplified by the incoming German invasion, he strikes up a relationship with a Jewish voice actress in which the two bond over the intricacies of sound and technology. With a warm color palette and atmosphere evocative of Wes Anderson films as well as an intimate soundstage setting reminiscent of musical films from the ‘50s, the film emphasizes the importance of noise and communication, especially during a time when silence was the norm.

I Swear

A biographical comedy-drama film, “I Swear” centers around John Davidson, a Scottish man with Tourette’s syndrome. The film follows Davidson as he perseveres throughout life in the ‘80s and ‘90s, a period when Tourette’s was still an unknown and unaccepted condition. Davidson would eventually go on to become an outgoing spokesperson and pioneer for the awareness of the syndrome, going as far as receiving an award from Queen Elizabeth II.

While being blunt when it comes to the depiction of Tourette’s and themes of social awareness, the film leaves room for jokes that are far beyond simple, tasteless mockeries of the condition. The film notably excels in its portrayal of Davidson as a compassionate and sympathetic character in spite of his condition. Having the same feel-good vibes as films such as “Bend It Like Beckham” and “Billy Elliot,” the film is nothing short of a hilarious, educational and sincere time.

Two Pianos

A French drama, “Two Pianos” revolves around Mathias, a talented piano player returning home after a prolonged stint in Japan. Mathias’s life gets upended when he comes across a former lover at a party. Along with other incongruous events, he is forced to confront his past as well as his habit of indecisiveness. Despite its simple premise, the film is propelled by introspective and sometimes funny conversations between its characters. Indecisiveness and being unsure of what to do in one’s adulthood is a motif heavily present in the film which is sure to resonate with some viewers.

Mathias’s revelation of secrets as well as his journey when it comes to figuring out what he wants to do with his life is a slow but rewarding process for viewers made bearable by the meaningful talks he has with his lover, his agent and other characters. With interesting cinematography and a relatable theme, “Two Pianos” is an interesting and entertaining film for those willing to stick with it.

Although many came simply to watch and enjoy films, interactive events were also present throughout the film fest. Directors, actors and members of the film industry were also given the time to talk about their works in Q&A sessions and presentations. An awards ceremony additionally took place during the festival, commemorating various actors and industry professionals for their works.

Honorees of the award include Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Seyfried and Adam Sandler. Audience members also had the opportunity to immerse themselves with their favorite movies through film-inspired dinners. Closing out after a week of back-to-back screenings, the Palm Springs International Film Festival served as a vibrant cultural hub where stories, sounds and visuals came to life.