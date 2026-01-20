Scattered everywhere on campus are the University of California, Riverside’s countless benches. Whether you are taking a stroll through campus or hurrying to catch your next class, you are bound to come across at least a couple benches. They come in all shapes and sizes, some being made out of concrete, others being made out of wood. Students might find themselves resting their legs, waiting for friends, joining Zoom calls or finishing up some homework on them as they are usually located in both popular and quiet areas on campus. Don’t underestimate the power of a bench!