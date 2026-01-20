1. Do you consider yourself to be:

a. Low maintenance

b. A perfectionist

c. Laid back

2. Your friends might describe you as:

a. Generous and social

b. Ambitious and competitive

c. Positive and kind

3. In difficult situations demanding quick thinking, you usually:

a. Adapt easily and bounce back quickly.

b. Stress first and come up with a solution later.

c. Stay calm and figure out a solution on your own.

If you got “A” more often, you are the Monstera Deliciosa. Like a Monstera Plant, also known as a Swiss Cheese plant, you are strong and adaptable. You have high ambitions, climbing to the top, whenever you have the opportunity. You are social and open to meeting new people and generosity is a word you know well. Monstera leaves at the top of the plant have slits and holes to allow for light to pass through to the bottom leaves. In the same way, you try to help the people around you with a generous and loving spirit.

If you got “B” more often, you are the Fiddle Leaf Fig. Like the Fiddle Leaf Fig plant, you are high maintenance, always wanting things a specific way. You might be demanding of the people around you, but that is because you strive for excellence in every domain that interests you. Everything is a competition in your eyes, but that’s what helps you grow. You know how to set boundaries and if someone crosses them, you will let it be known. You don’t like change and surprises are not your thing because you love to plan ahead.

If you got “C” more often, you are the Devil’s Ivy. Like a Devil’s Ivy, you are probably the most laid-back person ever. You don’t need much to be satisfied with life and being chill is the thing you’re best at. You are independent and resourceful and “resilience” is your middle name. You have a lot of empathy and feel the people around you deeply. You cleanse the environment of negativity every time you step into a room. You like to help people and you are a kind soul. Like the Devil’s Ivy, you convert negative energy into positive energy everywhere you go.