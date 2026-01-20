If there’s one word that could be used to describe Bruno Mars’ long-standing music career, it’s definitely “electrifying.” Even when it comes to being sidelined in singles and other projects, his presence and melodic genius can always be felt to the appeasement of listeners. Now in command of big-budget music productions while collaborating with names as big as Lady Gaga and Rosé, there’s no doubt that Mars has come a long way from being that tweedy and meek fedora-sporting pop artist everybody who was present during the early 2010s could remember.

After ten years since his last solo album, Bruno Mars broke the silence with the release of his newest single, “I Just Might.” The track is meant to open up his latest album, “The Romantic,” which is set to release in February. Within the last few weeks, the track climbed up the Billboard charts all the way to the number one spot, beating Taylor Swift’s “Fate of Ophelia.” With a retro beat tailored to get people to dance alongside some feel-good lyrics, it’s no small wonder why the track has made it to the top.

Channeling the energy of funk and soul powerhouses like Parliament, Sly and the Family Stone and the Commodores, Mars excels in creating a nostalgic, vibrant track to be blasted in clubs à la Studio 54. With catchy vocalizations and blatant callouts to a DJ regarding a girl he wants to court, Mars makes it evidently clear that listeners are meant to get off their seats and groove. The song treads on some disco territory as well, taking cues from songs like “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton. A tight brass section, congas and hand clapping further drive the point home that this is the definitive song to play at chill functions.

Mars’s ‘70s influences are as clear as glass within the track. Despite being known to take inspiration from different eras of music, the soulful sounds of the 1970s have been the main point of reference for Mars and could certainly be seen in a majority of his works with Silk Sonic. Just like his previous songs like “Treasure” and “Locked Out of Heaven,” Mars reinterprets and reconstructs vintage tones and familiar sounds in a way that makes “I Just Might” feel contemporary.

The retro atmosphere of the track is much more of a homage to the greats that came before him rather than a rehash of a bygone era. The track is practically a testament just how timeless and resonant the ‘70s was in terms of music.

Although some might contend that the sound and tone of the track is the same as a lot of his previous songs, Bruno Mars has always been an artist who places vibes over deeper meanings. Although it’s rightfully arguable Mars’s songs could be somewhat mind-numbing, with “I Just Might” being no exception, it isn’t exactly an entirely bad thing. In today’s music scene where artists try to fit in as much profound messages and introspective prose as they can, he wants nothing more than to make the audience have fun and feel good about themselves. With all of the crummy events and impediments happening in the world today, it’s more than fair for listeners to shut their brains off for a while and celebrate. With his new album on the horizon, one can only hope that it retains the bright, optimistic and vintage vibes heard on “I Just Might.”

Verdict: Bruno Mars rightfully vies for the top of the chart with a track that’s absolutely out of sight. With an upbeat and danceable sound akin to many of his previous songs, Mars proves that sticking to the formula might be the best way to go.