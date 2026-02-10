Aries (March 21 – April 19): Queen of Cups

Approach this Valentine’s Day with your deepest emotional connections in mind. If you have a partner, make them feel loved and appreciated.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Six of Swords Reversed

Stay grounded within yourself. Get yourself a sweet treat to start your day and have a self-care night. Your love isn’t only meant for other people, it’s important to love yourself too.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Ten of Swords Reversed

The thought of texting your ex can be very tempting. Don’t do it. This Valentine’s Day, avoid self-sabotage and be proud of yourself for doing so.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Nine of Swords

Envy is like poisoning yourself and expecting the other to suffer. Although difficult, spend the holiday cherishing what you have as opposed to lamenting what you do not.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The Hermit

Look in the mirror this Valentine’s Day and love what you see. The only Valentine you need this year is yourself.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Tower

Valentine’s Day can be tough, but don’t take that as a sign to destroy the goals you have built for yourself. Resist the urge to download Tinder or fill the empty space in your roster.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Two of Pentacles Reversed

Love comes in countless forms. Don’t focus on only one, appreciate all types of love this Valentine’s Day. We attract what we bring to the world. Share some love!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Chariot

Keep your eyes peeled for new developments in romance. Flowers can grow in the cracks of the concrete. Blink and you’ll miss them.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Lovers

You will spend Valentine’s Day with the person you love. Your efforts to make your partner feel cared for will be returned in kind.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Eight of Swords

You have an abundance of love in your life and you know it. This Valentine’s Day, remind your loved ones of how you feel about them. They’ll appreciate it more than you know.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Knight of Wands

You’re still in the process of digesting new information. Take a risk — ask that person out on a date, you never know what might come of it.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Empress Reversed

This Valentine’s Day you will be forced to face yourself. Don’t fear your reflection. Take this day to learn more about yourself and those you love.