Where would you rather travel most during the Valentine’s Day period?

a. Switzerland

b. Paris

c. Venice

What is your ideal Valentine’s Day date?

a. Enjoying a nice movie and a variety of delicious snacks.

b. A picnic in a field of daisies.

c. A romantic candlelit dinner on the beach.

What kind of gift makes you most happy?

a. Food or a sweet treat to satisfy your cravings.

b. A bouquet of flowers to brighten your day.

c. Handmade gifts filled with emotion.

If you got “A,” you are the most classic Valentine’s day gift, Chocolate. Like chocolate, you are sweet and lovable. You are who everyone turns to when in need of comfort. Your loyalty is one of your strong suits and your generosity is one of your best qualities. You are kind and your presence often makes people smile effortlessly. You are empathetic and you love with all your heart, feeling other peoples’ emotions deeply. You often prioritize others before yourself. Try to think of yourself first sometimes. It is okay to say no.

If you got “B,” you are a Bouquet of Roses. You naturally attract those around you like bees to pollen. You are passionate about the people you love. You have trouble trusting people initially, and like roses, your thorns protect you. You are a very goal-oriented person and you find beauty in everything. You are quiet yet confident and you light up every room you enter. Like roses, you usually smell amazing. You constantly aim for perfection, which is great, but remember — it is okay to make mistakes.

If you got “C,” you are a Love Poem. Like the love poem, you are the most romantic person out there. You prioritize your emotions and you allow yourself to be vulnerable. You are passionate and loving, and you allow yourself to dream. You might be someone who enjoys hand making gifts for the people you love. Your imagination helps you reach an emotional depth that no one else understands. Your intuition and emotions are what drive your every move. You are a hopeless romantic and you pour your heart and soul into your relationships.