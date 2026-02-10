The Philip Brett Memorial Peace Garden is a Japanese style garden installed in 2008 in the Arts Building at the University of California, Riverside (UCR). This peaceful garden, designed by Dr. Takeo Uesugi, was created in honor of Philip Brett, a renowned UC professor of Musicology, who tragically passed away of cancer in 2002.

This garden is a secluded and peaceful place for students to relax and meditate. It is the perfect quiet area for self-reflection and the garden’s wooden bench is a great place to take a nap. A pagoda garden statue stands tall between the greenery of the dry garden. It is the perfect place for a quiet and peaceful Valentine’s Day picnic!