Prep time: 30 minutes – 1 hour
Servings: 18 cookies
Ingredients:
Cookies:
1/2 cup salted butter softened
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1 large egg
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon maple syrup (optional)
Berry Jam (of your preference):
24oz of preferred berry or fruit (strawberry/blackberry/blueberry/etc)
2 cups white sugar
1/8 cup lemon juice
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees fahrenheit.
Mix flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder. While mixing, add butter and sugar, eggs, vanilla extract and cinnamon.
Mix mix mix!
Roll 2-3 tablespoons of cookie dough out. Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to shape the cookie dough, then use thumb or spoon (I find that spoons work best) to create a crevice in the cookie dough
Bake for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Allow the cookies to cool (wait three minutes).
Meanwhile, make the berry jam (or have it ready).
Mash the berries. Mix in a bowl with sugar and lemon juice.
Transfer it to a blender and blend until smooth or heat on pan for 15 minutes, or until it forms a gel-like consistency.
Using a spoon, add the jam to each cookie.
Freeze for five minutes then enjoy!