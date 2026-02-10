Prep time: 30 minutes – 1 hour

Servings: 18 cookies

Ingredients:

Cookies:

1/2 cup salted butter softened

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon maple syrup (optional)

Berry Jam (of your preference):

24oz of preferred berry or fruit (strawberry/blackberry/blueberry/etc)

2 cups white sugar

1/8 cup lemon juice

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees fahrenheit.

Mix flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder. While mixing, add butter and sugar, eggs, vanilla extract and cinnamon.

Mix mix mix!

Roll 2-3 tablespoons of cookie dough out. Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to shape the cookie dough, then use thumb or spoon (I find that spoons work best) to create a crevice in the cookie dough

Bake for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Allow the cookies to cool (wait three minutes).

Meanwhile, make the berry jam (or have it ready).

Mash the berries. Mix in a bowl with sugar and lemon juice.

Transfer it to a blender and blend until smooth or heat on pan for 15 minutes, or until it forms a gel-like consistency.

Using a spoon, add the jam to each cookie.

Freeze for five minutes then enjoy!