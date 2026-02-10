Emma Zulawski

Pronouns: She/Her

Major: Psychology

Year: 2nd year

Hometown: Modesto

Favorite Food/Restaurant: Sushi

Ideal Date: Brunch/morning coffee followed by an activity like a walk or picnic! She loves to learn about others!

What type of relationship are they looking for: Long-term

Life Goals: Graduate with her B.A. in Psychology and become a victim advocate

Fun Fact: She has nine animals! Including snakes!

Instagram Handle: @emmaaaaaaz

How Their Friends Describe Them: An energetic, kind and whimsical girl. She’s always down for a side quest and loves to yap and eat. Emma loves to help others and would love to meet you!

Jordan Marquez

Pronouns: He/Him

Major: Psychology

Year: 2nd year

Hometown: Murrieta

Favorite Food/Restaurant: Sushi

Ideal Date: Hitting a coffee shop, going around to a local thrift or a fun activity (BOWLING!!!) before ending it with a nice, fulfilling meal during sunset!

What type of relationship are they looking for: Long-term

Life Goals: He’s hoping to work as a psychiatrist in the future and wants a big family with that very special person in his life.

Fun Fact: At the time of this form, Jordan has never been to a concert!! Maybe you can break that streak during a special date?

Instagram Handle: @jordan.mcdummy

How Their Friends Describe Them: Very sweet and funny! Always down for any spontaneous adventure you throw at him, and is a wonderful dog owner! He’s a lover at heart and the perfect soulmate FOR YOU!

Naysha Agarwal

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Major: Biology

Year: 2nd year

Hometown: Camarillo

Favorite Food/Restaurant: Indian food — especially Pani Puri. Favorite place to eat would be Taco Bell.

Ideal Date: Shopping together

What type of relationship are they looking for: Long-term

Life Goals: Oncologist

Fun Fact: She can yap for hours if you don’t stop her and is addicted to Coca-cola.

Instagram Handle: @_nayshaaaaa

How Their Friends Describe Them: Naysha is a type of person that you find very rarely. She is not only a kind soul but is also a great supporter. She’s smart, pretty and always up for side quests. Although she can be annoying with her constant yapping sometimes, she does bring the most interesting stories to the tables. If you ask her to do something for the plot, you’ll see her face light up as she says “yessss.”

Alex Howe

Pronouns: He/Him

Major: Sociology

Year: 3rd year

Hometown: San Mateo

Favorite Food/Restaurant: Dumplings

Ideal Date: Coffee/boba/ice cream date

What type of relationship are they looking for: Chill long-term relationship (monogamous)

Life Goals: Contribute to their community in a meaningful way, taking care of others and making personal connections with as many people as possible.

Fun Fact: Plays dungeons and dragons.

Instagram Handle: @alexhowe_04

How Their Friends Describe Them: Relaxing and calmer energy. Enjoyer of dry/dark humor. Very relaxed and easy-going. Also really loves rock climbing.

Reese Mcallgurea

Pronouns: He/Him

Major: Biology

Year: 2nd year

Hometown: Simi Valley

Favorite Food/Restaurant: Nobu’s Sushi

Ideal Date: A short stint in the fashion district led by an amazing date at a 5 star restaurant overlooking the ocean. Afterwards you can hit the indoor spa located in my mysterious mansion.

What type of relationship are they looking for: Long-term committed and passionate

Life Goals: Mysterious income

Fun Fact: Everything you liked I liked first.

Instagram Handle: @pottedplanet

How Their Friends Describe Them: He harbors a deep love and passion for Bladee and high fashion. You can always find him head to toe in a brand you don’t know about. Standing at a staggering 5’9” you can feel his presence when he enters a room, calm, understanding, yet assertive. If you’re looking for a tall, goal oriented, curly haired G.O.A.T then find Reese on a campus near you.

Lizeth Cuevas

Pronouns: They/She/He

Major: Undeclared

Year: 3rd year

Hometown: Anaheim

Favorite Food/Restaurant: Sushi, but they like Taco Bell too.

Ideal Date: A cute location to get matcha to start off before hitting a film museum!

What type of relationship are they looking for: A true and honest companion that’ll match their freak.

Life Goals: To graduate and pursue their passions in dance and creative fields.

Fun Fact: They like that guy that was in “Twilight,” the werewolf. No, not Jacob, the one that was on camera for 10 seconds, Krystopher Hyatt (look him up).

Instagram Handle: @imafuckenstar

How Their Friends Describe Them: A mix of quirky and whimsical in the best ways possible. There will truly never be a dull moment or one without a smile with them. With a silly upbeat attitude and the best intentions, Lizeth will dance their way right into your heart (literally, she loves to dance). Words could not describe the unique experience it is to know her. Meet her and you’ll agree, although she is shy upon first meeting.

Anthony Espinosa Jimenez

Pronouns: He/Him

Major: Business Econ

Year: –

Hometown: West Compton

Favorite Food/Restaurant: His favorite restaurant is Chili’s

Ideal Date: His ideal date is to go visit an aquarium

What type of relationship are they looking for: He’s single and ready to mingle ✌️

Life Goals: His life goals are to live life to the fullest and have no regrets.

Fun Fact: One fun fact about Anthony is that he makes Tiktoks together with “chill.laxin”

Instagram: –

How their friends describe them: Anthony is a very funny person who’s great to be around. He remembers the little things you’d tell someone once and expects them to forget. He’s considerate of how others feel and will make selfless decisions to ensure everyone’s happy. He may procrastinate a bit on homework BUT he does get it done.

Santana Huang

Pronouns: He/Him

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Year: 1st year

Hometown: Riverside

Favorite Food/Restaurant: Any Asian food

Ideal Date: Going to an arcade or walking around the plaza

What type of relationship are they looking for: Finding the right partner

Life Goals: Live life to the happiest

Instagram: @novexoride

How Their Friend Describes Them: He’s really funny and very passionate about what he does. His YouTube is GlitchytheNeko if you want to check out his stuff! If you hear him crashing out, 45% of the time is me rage baiting him so apologies on that ^^ Though his impulse to spend money on claw machines can be ever so slightly concerning, I’m sure he will appreciate you with all the passion he has for making MMD animation and Miku.

Fun Fact: They have an addiction to claw machines and Miku. They do MMD animations. Has 2 dogs