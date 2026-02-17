Happy Chinese New Year to everyone! 新年快乐! This year marks the Year of the Horse. In the Chinese Zodiac, every year is marked with one animal out of 12. This year falls under the seventh animal of the circuit. So if you were born in 1974, 1990, 2002 or 2012, then watch out: this year is your Ben Ming Nian (本命年), or bad luck year.

Unlike the Tropical Western Zodiac, in Chinese astrology, your zodiac year is seen as bad luck because your energy conflicts with Tai Sui, the god of age. But don’t fret, this is natural. In Chinese culture, there’s a give and take: this year is simply the Horse’s year to pay their karmic debt. You can protect yourself by wearing red; however, it must be a red item gifted to you by a friend or a family member; this is because it is seen as more meaningful to have a friend or a family member wish you good luck. So, if you know if it’s someone’s bad luck year, go get them something red.

With that being said, let’s get into the zodiac predictions for the 2026 Year of the Horse!

Rank 1: Ox (1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

Congratulations to you! You are the luckiest zodiac sign this year. All of your hard work these past years will have paid off. People will find you very charismatic and you’ll achieve great career advancements with consistent work. However, be careful because great success will be earned through difficult challenges.

Rank 2: Rabbit (1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Your year will be filled with lots of happiness in personal relationships and personal growth. You’ll likely meet beneficial people and enjoy a great social life. You’re also part of the Fab Four: a set of four zodiacs that will rule the cardinal directions this year. The Rabbit rules the Eastern direction. Be wary of impulsive decisions that could lead to arguments.

Rank 3: Rooster (1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)

This year provides great opportunities to grow. As one of the four zodiacs in the cardinal directions this year (West), you’ll be part of the Fab Four! This provides you with great luck. Protect yourself from quarrelsome relationships and negative friendships. Collaborate with those who share your passion for life.

Rank 4: Sheep (1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)

For the Sheep, this year brings resilience as well as a great time to bond with others. Your wealth is on the rise, so make strategic investments and career choices, but be careful to not overspend or get too emotional with money. Stay calm and practice cautious financial planning.

Rank 5: Pig (1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)

You’ll be surrounded by plenty of supportive people, so take this opportunity to network and connect with others. Be cautious about your health and address any problems quickly. Stick to a routine and avoid flaunting wealth or bragging to others. This year is good to start laying the foundation for any important projects in your life.

Rank 6: Dragon (1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)

This year will certainly have highs and lows for you. Dealing with tricky situations with a clear mind will help you through emotional turmoil. Thankfully, you also have a lucky star in your chart, so take advantage of it to overcome challenges. Surround yourself with like-minded people.

Rank 7: Monkey (1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)

You’ll receive wisdom and knowledge this year. Your relationships will be weak this year so actively spend time with those around you and avoid isolation. To protect yourself from negativity, you’ll find that it’ll benefit you to surround yourself with people.

Rank 8: Dog (1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)

You will enjoy wondrous amounts of energy this year which can help mitigate stress or tension. However, address your health issues promptly or they will become bothersome. Your career will pick up quickly, so travel and connect with others. Make sure to be attentive to workplace conflicts and being misled. Think twice before acting and stay on guard against emotional decisions.

Rank 9: Snake (1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)

2026 is a year of great financial gains, so make bold investments and see great returns. You may also attract unusual business partners and benefactors. Trust your intuition to guide you to the right path. Be wary of moving locations or buying a new house, as the Snake is a neighbor to the Horse, so movement can be disruptive.

Rank 10: Horse (1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)

The Horse rules the Southern direction in the Fab Four, however, be careful of the Southern direction due to your karmic energy. Enjoy some divine blessings as you are backed by Tai Sui, but use your judgement carefully. Do not isolate yourself this year, and instead rely on the support around you and make wise decisions.

Rank 11: Tiger (1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Despite being an ally of the Horse, this year brings two tigers into the celestial charts: a sign of bad luck. There’s an old Chinese idiom: 一山不容而虎. It means “One mountain cannot hold two tigers.” The meaning is that two apex predators cannot reside in the same place or their energies would conflict. The same concept applies to this year’s celestial charts. Regardless of bad energy, focus on networking and you should see some positive results.

Rank 12: Rat (1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

In 2025, you were the luckiest zodiac, so now it is time to pay your karmic debt as the enemy of the Horse. You are the last of the Fab Four, ruling the North. Be cautious of miscommunication; you will face tumultuous times so prepare yourself for an unlucky year. There’s luck on the horizon however, as you do have a lucky star in your chart that will aid you in your most desperate times.