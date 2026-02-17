1. Your love language is

A. Quality time

B. Physical touch

C. Gift-giving

2. Your friends describe you as:

A. Sweet and loving

B. Smart and resourceful

C. Open to experience and generous

3. What type of food do you prefer?

A. Sweet

B. Savory

C. Both, I can’t choose.

4. What is your favorite Lunar New Year activity?

A. Decorating the house with family

B. Sharing a traditional meal and exchanging red envelopes

C. Making crafts and decorating lanterns

If you got “A” more often, you are Tang Yuan. These sweet rice balls predict that you will be brought closer to your loved ones than ever before this year. You should prioritize unity and keeping a close bond with your family. You bring people together and you value tradition above all else. You are a sweet person, loving and accepting of everyone. You try to include everyone and you welcome friends into your life like they are family.

If you got “B” more often, you are Dumplings. These pockets of delight predict that you will run into luck and wealth this year. During the Lunar New Year, dumplings represent bundles of wealth. The more dumplings you eat, the more money you will run into throughout the year. You are resourceful and you bring good luck to those around you. You are comforting and welcoming. Like dumplings and their numerous fillings, you hold surprises that tend to be unexpected.

If you got “C” more often, you are Mooncakes. The mooncakes predict that you will find harmony this year and live a full life. You have a warm personality and you respect others deeply. You are pure and you strive for harmony and generosity at all times. You love gift-giving and your empathy comes from the heart. You show a poised exterior but you are also full of experience and your spark will shine brighter than ever this year.