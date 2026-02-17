The University of California, Riverside (UCR), started as the Citrus Experiment Station in the early 1900s and traces of its past still remain today. The citrus walkway, located between the humanities building and The Barn, continues to be proof of that. This walkway is the perfect area for a stroll on a sunny day.

The faint aroma of citrus fruit wafts between the leafy branches, inviting students in. Kumquats, oranges, pomelos and more are available to hand pick during winter and spring seasons, to provide students with a healthy vitamin C boost between classes. Next time you find yourself in the humanities building, take the time to take a walk through the orange trees and savor the sweet citrus juice.