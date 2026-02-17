Prep Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

2 cups of milk

2 eggs

2 cups of flour

1/2 cup of melted butter

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 pinch of salt

Instructions:

Heat a pan and put butter on it. Use the 1/2 cup measuring cup to have a consistent amount of batter.

After pouring in the batter, tilt the pan so it spreads evenly across the surface in a thin layer.

Cook for around 30 seconds to one minute on both sides or until you see that it doesn’t stick to the pan anymore. Spread more butter onto the pan before you pour the batter. Repeat for each additional crepe.

After you are done, you can roll them up or fold them in triangles and serve with your fruit of choice, nutella, syrup or whipped cream. You can also opt for savory toppings like ham and eggs for a full crepe meal.