So you’ve been presented with the opportunity to see the magic of a drag show. Like most art forms, it can be intimidating at first. After all, us gay people have big egos and bigger personalities. Regardless, drag shows are wonderful experiences and you should definitely try one out.

If you’re unsure, a drag show is a performance of various personas (called drag queens or kings) that perform extravagant representations of gender. If you attend a drag show at UCR, you’ll see both drag kings (male personas) and drag queens (female personas).

As for what you can expect, it’s a mixed bag. Occasionally, you’ll see a runway, but most of the time you will see lip-sync performances. Pop is the most common, but it changes performer to performer. The beauty of the internet is having a way to expose yourself to the art form in a low-stakes environment, but drag on social media isn’t necessarily reflective of a drag show. Most people have now heard of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has made great strides in popularizing and globalizing the art of drag.

Sometimes drag can be erotic and raunchy, while other times silly and lighthearted. Even in the scope of a lip-sync, there are various forms. Drag as an art includes more than lip-syncing too; some performances include stand-up comedy, others sing live … It all depends on your performer, so go in with an open mind.

A final thing to note in the conversation about drag is the politics of it. Anything having to do with breaking gender stereotypes is going to be met with friction, but as the transgender community of the world is faced with more and more discrimination, drag as an art form is often shunned in a similar way.

A quick guide to attending a drag show:

Bring cash! You can bring a few one dollar bills — just know that tips for your performers are expected (and very much appreciated!). Bring your friends! The more the merrier, and the more of an audience there is in your venue, the more fun it will be. Pick the right outfit! You want to be comfortable, but you equally want to serve. If there is a theme, dress to it. If there isn’t, still try to look your best. Even if that is the most dramatic look you can muster, you’ll have more fun that way. Participate! This is done through tips, yes, but participation also involves cheering, clapping, yelling, what have you. You want to share as much energy as you can; they’re performing for you. Don’t be intimidated by words or expressions you don’t completely understand. Everybody wants to have a good time.

In short, you want to bring your best energy, cash, and remember to have fun! Drag shows can be eye-opening experiences, so don’t be afraid to expose yourself to them.