ACROSS

1.Largest continent

5. Exchange

9. “Lips __ ___ as blood”

14. Pitchers Darling and Guidry

15. Spanish greeting

16. “Bleeding Love” singer Lewis

17. Explosive start to the New Year

19. Munitions supplier

20. Look again

21. Not distracted

22. Equinox mo.

23. Colorful Lunar New Year celebration dance

26. Black-eyed ____

28. Tromethamine

29. Suffix with ball

30. If nothing changes

33. Carne _____

36. Gifts symbolizing good luck and protection

39. Championship

40. Glorifies

43. CPR pro

46. Thomas Hardy heroine

48. Trillion: Prefix

49. Symbolized by gold ingots and oranges

54. 2007 Saturn SUV

55. They’re history

56. Sailed

58. Bert’s buddy

59. Food shaped like ancient gold ingots

62. Volleyball star Gabrielle

63. Cleveland’s lake

64. Film critic Pauline

65. MS. enclosures

66. Wagers

67. The Beatles’ “_’_ __ Tired”

DOWN

1.Dog sound

2. Evening parties

3. Currently being worked on

4. Grieg’s “___’_ Death”

5. The edge of the beach?

6. Try to improve

7. Litmus bluer: Abbr.

8. Faux ___

9. Baltic Sea archipelago

10. Sealy competitor

11. Parmesan alternative

12. “Oedipe” composer

13. Shade in

18. Tie the knot

21. Marked down

22. Pampering place

24. Most serious

25. Seine feeder

27. Proofreader’s mark

31. Dictator Amin

32. Squabbles

34. Expose online

34. Pit-_ ___

37. National League baseball Player

38. Late morning hr.

41. Plods

42. Mild steel enclosure

43. Three-______ (omelets, often)

44. Tahiti’s sister isle

45. Metric weights

47. Turn in

50. Unfreeze

51. Releases

52. Slangy denials

53. Suffix with ether

57. Polynesian carving

59. Society newcomer

60. Suffix with press

61. ___-mo

ANSWERS: