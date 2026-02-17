ACROSS
1.Largest continent
5. Exchange
9. “Lips __ ___ as blood”
14. Pitchers Darling and Guidry
15. Spanish greeting
16. “Bleeding Love” singer Lewis
17. Explosive start to the New Year
19. Munitions supplier
20. Look again
21. Not distracted
22. Equinox mo.
23. Colorful Lunar New Year celebration dance
26. Black-eyed ____
28. Tromethamine
29. Suffix with ball
30. If nothing changes
33. Carne _____
36. Gifts symbolizing good luck and protection
39. Championship
40. Glorifies
43. CPR pro
46. Thomas Hardy heroine
48. Trillion: Prefix
49. Symbolized by gold ingots and oranges
54. 2007 Saturn SUV
55. They’re history
56. Sailed
58. Bert’s buddy
59. Food shaped like ancient gold ingots
62. Volleyball star Gabrielle
63. Cleveland’s lake
64. Film critic Pauline
65. MS. enclosures
66. Wagers
67. The Beatles’ “_’_ __ Tired”
DOWN
1.Dog sound
2. Evening parties
3. Currently being worked on
4. Grieg’s “___’_ Death”
5. The edge of the beach?
6. Try to improve
7. Litmus bluer: Abbr.
8. Faux ___
9. Baltic Sea archipelago
10. Sealy competitor
11. Parmesan alternative
12. “Oedipe” composer
13. Shade in
18. Tie the knot
21. Marked down
22. Pampering place
24. Most serious
25. Seine feeder
27. Proofreader’s mark
31. Dictator Amin
32. Squabbles
34. Expose online
34. Pit-_ ___
37. National League baseball Player
38. Late morning hr.
41. Plods
42. Mild steel enclosure
43. Three-______ (omelets, often)
44. Tahiti’s sister isle
45. Metric weights
47. Turn in
50. Unfreeze
51. Releases
52. Slangy denials
53. Suffix with ether
57. Polynesian carving
59. Society newcomer
60. Suffix with press
61. ___-mo
ANSWERS: