ACROSS

1.Largest continent 

5. Exchange 

9. “Lips __ ___ as blood”

14. Pitchers Darling and Guidry 

15. Spanish greeting 

16. “Bleeding Love” singer Lewis 

17. Explosive start to the New Year 

19. Munitions supplier 

20. Look again 

21. Not distracted 

22. Equinox mo. 

23. Colorful Lunar New Year celebration dance 

26. Black-eyed ____ 

28. Tromethamine

29. Suffix with ball 

30. If nothing changes 

33. Carne _____ 

36. Gifts symbolizing good luck and protection 

39. Championship 

40. Glorifies 

43. CPR pro 

46. Thomas Hardy heroine 

48. Trillion: Prefix 

49. Symbolized by gold ingots and oranges 

54. 2007 Saturn SUV 

55. They’re history 

56. Sailed 

58. Bert’s buddy 

59. Food shaped like ancient gold ingots 

62. Volleyball star Gabrielle 

63. Cleveland’s lake 

64. Film critic Pauline 

65. MS. enclosures 

66. Wagers 

67. The Beatles’ “_’_ __ Tired” 

 

DOWN

1.Dog sound 

2. Evening parties 

3. Currently being worked on 

4. Grieg’s “___’_ Death” 

5. The edge of the beach? 

6. Try to improve 

7. Litmus bluer: Abbr. 

8. Faux ___ 

9. Baltic Sea archipelago 

10. Sealy competitor 

11. Parmesan alternative 

12. “Oedipe” composer 

13. Shade in 

18. Tie the knot 

21. Marked down 

22. Pampering place 

24. Most serious 

25. Seine feeder 

27. Proofreader’s mark 

31. Dictator Amin 

32. Squabbles

34. Expose online 

34. Pit-_ ___ 

37. National League baseball Player

38. Late morning hr. 

41. Plods 

42. Mild steel enclosure 

43. Three-______ (omelets, often) 

44. Tahiti’s sister isle 

45. Metric weights 

47. Turn in 

50. Unfreeze 

51. Releases 

52. Slangy denials 

53. Suffix with ether 

57. Polynesian carving 

59. Society newcomer 

60. Suffix with press 

61. ___-mo

 

ANSWERS:

