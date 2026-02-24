ACROSS
1. Coffee merchandise sold for Breast Cancer Awareness
6. Lackluster
10. Popular red hat slogan
14. Vowel quintet
15. “Put _ ___ on it!”
16. Reddit Q&As
17. Winter recreation on ice
19. Was kidnapped in the Ramayana
20. Having a will
21. Lowered the grade of
23. Actress Hayworth
25. Stripe haired gold medalist
26. Winter Olympics host cities
32. “You’re ___ __ talk!”
33. Perón and Gabor
34. Help
37 Comic ____ (typeface)
38. Happy __ ___ be
40. Against
41. Fed. benefits agency
42. Yours, in France
43. Nigeria neighbor
44. Sideways snow activity
47. Europe’s “boot”
50. Shield border
51. White powder used in detergents
54. Mott’s Bloody Mary
59. ____ Mesa (San Diego border crossing)
60. Olympic’s “Quad King”
62. Olympics sled
63. “The Time Machine” race
64. Home of a lion killed by Hercules
65. Mimic
66. Winter transport
67. Make _ ____ in (reduce somewhat)
DOWN
1. Provoke
2. Gospel singer Winans
3. One-eighties
4. Blog entry
5. Indonesia’s first president
6. Not on time for
7. Boxer Muhammad ___
8. Care
9. Advantage
10. “Mississippi ______” (1992 film)
11. Friendship
12. Versailles Golden _____
13. Carne _____
18. Suffix with symptom
22. Also-___ (losers)
24. Site of a notable (and now-collapsed) telescope in Puerto Rico
26. Forest floor growth
27. Lead-in to much
28. Headey of “Game of Thrones”
29. @s
30. FDR power project
31. Actor McKellen
34. Years in old Rome
35. “Put __ __ writing”
36. Minor dent
38. From _ __ Z
39. Plant
40. Defibrillator letters
42. Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit”
43. WNBA player _______ Stewart
44. Demon ______: Kimetsu no Yaiba
45. Corsage flower
46. Penne __ __ vodka
47. Sicily, to Sicilians
48. Add up in old British slang
49. Saw
52. Donkey Kong Country console, for short
53. Corridor
55. Hosted, for short
56. “Alas!”
57. Many a TikTok user
58. Go __ __ great length
61. Little piggy