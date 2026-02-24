ACROSS

1. Coffee merchandise sold for Breast Cancer Awareness

6. Lackluster

10. Popular red hat slogan

14. Vowel quintet

15. “Put _ ___ on it!”

16. Reddit Q&As

17. Winter recreation on ice

19. Was kidnapped in the Ramayana

20. Having a will

21. Lowered the grade of

23. Actress Hayworth

25. Stripe haired gold medalist

26. Winter Olympics host cities

32. “You’re ___ __ talk!”

33. Perón and Gabor

34. Help

37 Comic ____ (typeface)

38. Happy __ ___ be

40. Against

41. Fed. benefits agency

42. Yours, in France

43. Nigeria neighbor

44. Sideways snow activity

47. Europe’s “boot”

50. Shield border

51. White powder used in detergents

54. Mott’s Bloody Mary

59. ____ Mesa (San Diego border crossing)

60. Olympic’s “Quad King”

62. Olympics sled

63. “The Time Machine” race

64. Home of a lion killed by Hercules

65. Mimic

66. Winter transport

67. Make _ ____ in (reduce somewhat)

DOWN

1. Provoke

2. Gospel singer Winans

3. One-eighties

4. Blog entry

5. Indonesia’s first president

6. Not on time for

7. Boxer Muhammad ___

8. Care

9. Advantage

10. “Mississippi ______” (1992 film)

11. Friendship

12. Versailles Golden _____

13. Carne _____

18. Suffix with symptom

22. Also-___ (losers)

24. Site of a notable (and now-collapsed) telescope in Puerto Rico

26. Forest floor growth

27. Lead-in to much

28. Headey of “Game of Thrones”

29. @s

30. FDR power project

31. Actor McKellen

34. Years in old Rome

35. “Put __ __ writing”

36. Minor dent

38. From _ __ Z

39. Plant

40. Defibrillator letters

42. Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit”

43. WNBA player _______ Stewart

44. Demon ______: Kimetsu no Yaiba

45. Corsage flower

46. Penne __ __ vodka

47. Sicily, to Sicilians

48. Add up in old British slang

49. Saw

52. Donkey Kong Country console, for short

53. Corridor

55. Hosted, for short

56. “Alas!”

57. Many a TikTok user

58. Go __ __ great length

61. Little piggy