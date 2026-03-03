Aries (March 21 – April 19): The Chariot

You’re doing well! Hold your head high, study up for those tests and keep dancing through life.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Nine of Cups

Love is in the air for you, Taurus. This might be platonic, familial, romantic or something in between. Keep your heart open and embrace it.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Moon Reversed

Introspection can be a valuable tool, however, you shouldn’t let that keep you from living your life. Stay grounded and look at the world around you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Five of Wands

Making decisions is difficult, but delaying for too long can be worse. If you find yourself struggling to be decisive, rely on your gut and your intuition.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The Lovers

You are burning bright, Leo. You are in harmony with yourself and with the world around you. You can maintain this positive energy by being true to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Queen of Wands

You are in a period of confidence and poise in yourself. Enjoy the verdancy of your life, as you’ve worked hard for it.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The Tower

Be cautious of building on fault lines. You don’t want to work hard on something that doesn’t have a solid foundation. Rely on your intuition and think through your decisions carefully.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Four of Pentacles Reversed

Don’t be afraid to speak your mind, Scorpio. Communication is key to success, and authenticity is vital for your happiness.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Star

Hope is one of the strongest emotions there is. Life can look bleak, but you have a glimmer in your eye that allows you to peer through the veils of doubt. Hold onto that.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Ace of Wands Reversed

What looks like a lack of progress can be frustrating, but keep pushing forward. Discipline is great, but be kind to yourself as well.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Queen of Swords Reversed

Life without conflict of some kind can feel dull, but embrace peace in your life. Stillness can be a great reminder to reflect and work on yourself.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Strength

As we enter Pisces season, hold yourself with a little extra care. You are stronger than you realize, Pisces.