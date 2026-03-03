Prep time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

3 delicata (cucurbita pepo) squash

1/3 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1/3 tablespoon garlic salt

1/2 cup oil

1 red bell pepper (optional)

Instructions:

Cut off the ends of the squash, then slice it in half vertically. It will be hard to cut, so be careful. You do not need to peel the skin off!

Scoop out the seeds in a separate container. You can bake them and eat them separately.

Cut the squash horizontally into pieces about one inch thick and evenly space them out on a pan or baking sheet. Pour the oil and sprinkle cayenne pepper and salt over the squash.

Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Then flip them on the other side and then bake for another 15 minutes. Let the pieces cool down and serve on the side, blend and emulsify it to make a flavorful soup or add to a salad!