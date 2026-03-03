This statue of a dancing girl, located by Orbach library, was placed at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) in honor of the Children’s Spine Foundation. The statue was created to honor Dr. Thomas Haider and his wife Mrs. Salma Haider for founding the Children’s Spine Foundation in 1994, which was made to provide free treatment to children with spinal issues. Dr. Haider helped found the competitive undergraduate program, the Thomas Haider Program at UCR’s school of medicine.

This sculpture is meant to remind us of the work he has done in helping young children with less resources receive the care that they need. There is also a small seating area surrounding the statue, where students can read the names of the benefactors, founders, patrons and ambassadors. Enjoy the sunny days of Riverside sitting by this statue!