You’re handling it so well!

If it was me, I’d never get anything done.

I can’t breathe; I feel like I’m drowning

at 3 a.m., thoughts my lungs can’t hold.

Maybe pouring myself into my work

will give me a sense of normalcy.

“Nonchalant final boss.” “Black cat energy.”

Why do I always keep a straight face

while the tears keep flowing inside?

I wish I knew how to express myself better.

In just days’ time, I’ll be 20 in age,

and yet — and yet, I feel more like

a helpless child than I did when I was

a literal child.

Why do you never eat these days?

How can I, when my mind and body

are too busy digesting the unswallowable

thoughts of all that I carry alone?

How can I, when I carry the anger and pain

I try to take from those I love,

from people who have no choice

but to live inside a broken, unjust reality?

Crazy lore drop …

Not really, it’s the same old me,

the person I’ve always been but never

show or tell about.

How I wish someone would ask me,

“How are you?”

and stay for the real answer, not just

the surface-level pleasantries.

How I wish my friends would surprise me with

a random hug “just because,”

even though I’m the friend that

doesn’t really like hugs, physical touch, affection.

I’m too far gone. I fear if I ask for help

I would melt and lose everything.

All I had worked so hard to pack tightly into myself —

the negativity, the countless nights

spent crying to sleep, crying so hard I thought

this might just be the end.

How easy it is to lie to seem strong.