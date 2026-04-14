During the week of March 25-28, the University of California, Riverside (UCR)’s competitive boxing club, Highlander Gloves, competed in Las Vegas at the United States Intercollegiate Boxing Association (USIBA) National Tournament. The tournament, hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas featured 49 different universities, making this event the largest collegiate event in USIBA history.

As a result of so many different universities competing at the USIBA event, the competition was fierce. Fighters from the University of Southern California, UC Los Angeles, Michigan State University and other elite boxing programs were present. Nevertheless, the Highlander Gloves came in 1st place for men’s and 2nd for women’s. Led by head coach Israel “Izzy” Salgado, 16 out of 20 UCR fighters won at least one match, including 12 who competed all the way to the final day of the tournament.

Men’s team co-captain Alejandro Sierras, who competed at the USIBA tournament and is a first-year graduate student, has been boxing seriously for three years, but has previous experience in muay Thai and kickboxing. In Vegas, he competed in the men’s novice 125 lbs and brought home first place, winning three fights over the course of three days, three rounds each.



“I fight with a hybrid Mexican pressure-based style and a Japanese relentless pressure and forward movement style,” said Sierras. “I’m always looking to test myself and grow by going against tough competition, even if it means stepping in with more experienced opponents.”

Sierras has been continuing to compete and develop with the help of coach Salgado, and hopes to pursue boxing professionally.

“Boxing has pushed me in ways nothing else has. It forces you to face yourself, your doubts, your fears, and your limits. Even in moments where things don’t go your way, there’s always something to take from it. For me, this experience reminds me why I belong in this sport and why there’s nothing else I’d rather do, and I’m committed to seeing how far I can go with it,” shared Alejandro.

Lyzandra Ortega Gutierrez, also known as “Two Time” within the world of boxing, is a second year undergraduate who won 1st in the women’s 112 lbs. novice division. At USIBA 2025, she won 1st place in the women’s 119 lbs. beginner division. Her personal record is 4-0, three by referee stoppage.

“I can be the best in the ring one day, and the least experienced and least knowledgeable person in the gym the next. I have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” said Gutierrez.

Her process of preparing for fighting includes aggressive training which spans from running, conditioning, intensive long rounds of sparring as well as visiting other local gyms to train against other girls, as well as one on one sessions with coach Izzy. Ortega Gutierrez has her first local amateur show on May 2, where she will be competing at United Boxing Academy’s, “Future Champions” show in Moreno Valley.

Since returning from Vegas, the Highlander Gloves have not stopped putting in the work. They are eagerly training for some local showcases for the remainder of the quarter and are looking forward to competing at the 2027 USIBA tournament.