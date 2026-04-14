After displaying an amazing offensive performance at the plate, senior Eta Lauti, of the University of California, Riverside (UCR) softball team has been named Student-Athlete of the Week, showing off her production and growth in her final collegiate season.

For Lauti this recognition carries even more meaning: “It feels really nice to be recognized,” she said. “I feel like our softball team hasn’t always gotten that much recognition, so to get it during my senior season makes it extra special.”

This honor for Lauti comes after a career-best showing against UC San Diego (UCSD), where she recorded two home runs and three RBIs for her team, both of these being season-highs for Lauti.

“I think that weekend was probably my highest performing weekend of my career,” she said. “I surprised myself. I was just focused on wanting to win and treating it like any other game, but it shows that trusting the work really pays off.”

This performance was even more significant for Lauti given the emotional pressure in the context of the matchup. During her sophomore season with UCR, the coaching staff transferred to UCSD. Therefore, facing UCSD meant going up against her former coaching staff from earlier in her collegiate career.

“Going into the game, there were definitely some emotions there,” Lauti emphasized. “Last year, those emotions kind of affected how I played, but this time I just focused on having fun and doing the best I could to help win.”

Now in her fourth and final season with the program, Lauti reflects on a journey shaped by growth and resilience. Early in her career, Lauti expressed a desire to prove herself.

“Earlier on, I was really focused on proving I could make an impact,” she said. “But this year, it’s been more about putting my head down, working hard, and just doing my best, knowing this is my last time playing.”

This mindset shift has given Lauti more freedom while playing, and showed her the support from leaning on her teammates throughout the season.

Looking back, some of her favorite memories come from time spent off the field, including one of the team’s trips to play the University of Hawai’i. Not only was the trip a learning experience for the team, but it also strengthened the team chemistry.

“The trip was just really fun, moments like that are what I’ll remember most.” said Lauti.

As the Highlanders move into the second half of the season, Lauti’s focus remains on continued improvement and making the most of every opportunity.

“I just want to keep getting better and making the most of every moment we have left,” she said. “Especially with my teammates who are also seniors, it is about enjoying it and finishing strong.”

With a season-high performance already under her belt, Eta Lauti is embracing her final season with confidence, proving that trusting the process can lead to some of the biggest moments on the field.