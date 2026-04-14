As the NBA regular season concludes, it’s more than likely Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel or Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg will win the NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) award.

Going from former teammates at Duke University to NBA rivals, both Knueppel and Flagg have had spectacular rookie seasons. Both have surpassed rookie records, placing their names alongside some of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

Knueppel broke the record of 3-pointers made by a rookie in NBA history. The previous record was held by Keegan Murray who made 206 3-pointers during the 2022-2023 season. Not only did Knueppel shatter that record, but he also surpassed the Hornets’ franchise record of 260 3-pointers made in a single season that was held by franchise icon Kemba Walker. Knueppel is also a model of consistency, shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc which ranks ninth in the league.

It is clear Knueppel is an elite shooter to say the least, but his accomplishments do not outweigh Cooper Flagg’s.

Entering the league at only 18-years-old and turning 19 in December, Flagg is the youngest person in NBA history to have a 50-point game. He also tied hall-of-famer Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth most points scored by a rookie in a two-game span.

An important note is that Flagg has missed eight games this year compared to Knueppel missing just one. However, Flagg averages 21.2 points per game compared to Knueppel’s 18.7.

Along with averaging more points per game, Flagg also averages more rebounds and assists. Flagg has an average of 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while Knueppel only has an average of 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Cooper Flagg’s versatility on the court is what makes him deserving of ROTY. Between the two, Knueppel is a better 3-point shooter, but Flagg has a more diverse offensive skillset that allows him to score at all three levels while being a primary facilitator for his teammates.

The race towards ROTY for Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg will definitely be remembered for years to come. But it would be a disservice to NBA history if Flagg was not awarded the title of ROTY. Flagg has higher averages and is likely going to be a face of the league for years to come. While Knueppel is a great player, his season lacks in comparison to the year Flagg has had.