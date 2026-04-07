The Masters Tournament represents a time of year when the weather becomes nicer, people go outside more and the golf season truly kicks into gear. This year is the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament and here’s a list of some unique things at a tournament that embodies tradition.

The Masters broadcast soundtrack

ESPN and CBS will return as broadcasting partners for the Masters this year with Amazon Prime Video making its debut as a broadcasting partner of the tournament. In the months leading up to the tournament, simply hearing the soundtrack of “Augusta” for 15 seconds on a commercial is enough to give people goosebumps, and it will continue to do so for generations to come. It’s like that feeling when your favorite NFL team plays its first game of the season and the game opens with a soundtrack from the broadcasting partner. The Masters Tournament has one of the best soundtracks of all time for any sports broadcast and it’s unique from virtually any other event because of the natural beauty and calmness that the event carries.

Defending champion selects the menu

The Masters host a champions dinner on Tuesday before the tournament officially begins on Thursday each year. It’s probably one of the hardest dinner tables to get a seat at in the world given that a requirement to get invited is to have won a Green Jacket. This year, it’s Rory McIlroy’s turn to create the menu for the champions dinner, and there will probably be some interesting conversations surrounding someone who won’t be attending the dinner this year — Tiger Woods. Nonetheless, the tournament is all about tradition and a gathering of golfing legends with world class food never fails to set the scene at one of the iconic courses in the world.

Device-free fan experience

We’re in 2026 and fans (or patrons as they’re called at the Masters) won’t be allowed to have phones or other devices when they watch the tournament. This has been a long standing rule at the Masters Tournament and it’ll likely continue for a long time. With phone addiction prevalent among many people of all ages, it’s probably a good thing for people to “be where their feet are” and enjoy the environment at the Masters. It’s also a good opportunity to be fully present with the people you’re with and immerse yourself in iconic foods at Augusta National such as pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches.

Same course each year

The Masters is the only major championship in golf that’s played on the same course each year. It gives Augusta National Golf Club a unique opportunity to showcase its impeccable playing condition while offering a brilliant challenge to the best players in the world. The bunkers are always white as snow, the fairways are always in perfect condition, the greens are always fast and slippery and the look feels classic yet modern.

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