The University of California, Riverside (UCR) baseball team’s 2026 season has been defined by inconsistency, marked by a series of highs and lows throughout Big West play. The Highlanders struggled to find their footing early, dropping multiple conference series and at one point sitting at the bottom of the standings. In the Big West, UCR found themselves unable to maintain momentum, often coming up short in key moments and, in several cases, being swept by conference opponents.

However, as the season has continued to progress, the Highlanders have begun to shift that narrative. As they currently sit 9-12 in conference play, UCR has worked their way back into postseason contention, putting themselves within reach of a Big West Tournament spot despite such a difficult start.

Prior to their recent success, the Highlanders had only secured one conference series win against the California State University, Northridge (CSUN) Matadors. Outside of that one series, UCR had either dropped the series or been swept entirely, making it difficult to climb the standings and build any sustained confidence.

That all changed in their most recent outing. The Highlanders delivered one of their strongest performances of the season against Long Beach State. UCR did not only win the series, but they also completed their first three-game sweep of a Big West opponent this year, a significant milestone for a team that struggled to close out games early on in conference play.

This sweep marked just the second time all season the Highlanders have won a Big West series, further emphasizing the magnitude of the moment. With improved execution at the plate and more consistent performances on the mound, UCR showed a level of composure and control that had been missing during earlier stretches of the season.

The impact was immediate. After sitting in last place, the Highlanders climbed to seventh in conference standings, a move that significantly boosts their chances of qualifying for the Big West Tournament. In a tightly contested race, even this incremental progress in the standings can prove to be critical as eleven teams battle for just five postseason spots.

Over the weekend, UCR went 1-2 versus Cal State Bakersfield at home, and they’ll look to bounce back when they travel to Hawai’i to play a three game series this weekend.

As the postseason race tightens, every game carries increased significance, and for the Highlanders, the upcoming series against Hawai’i this weekend could play a detrimental role in determining whether their season continues beyond the regular season.