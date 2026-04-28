I started with the desk drawer

that held everything of this year’s

college adventures.

Receipts from late night snack breaks,

half-used stacks of post-its

and every abandoned writing utensil.

Items I once thought I’d need again

but never once gave a second thought to.

Those things weren’t hard to let go of.

But somewhere in between deciding

which clothes to donate

and which ones to put back,

I look to the ones that stayed

without question or begging.

These people didn’t need a reason

to stay. They just did.

Unlike the accumulation of cords

strategically hidden in my desk corner,

never was there a quiet debate

of whether these people should

stay or go.

No second-guessing. Just ease.

They were always chosen,

always for me.

Their names and faces

could never be misplaced.

They could fill a room

and it still wouldn’t feel cluttered,

but rather, full

and somehow brighter.

Amid the process of clearing space

for the new and the next,

I realized they were never

something to sort through.

No deliberation,

no piles,

no “I’ll come back to this later.”

They were just something I had

without ever needing to justify

their presence in my life.

Because clearing out the past

never meant losing

the people

who stayed through it.